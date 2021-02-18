The Gold Coast Titans have shut down links to NRL legend Cameron Smith.

Rumours have swirled all off-season that the 430-gamer could extend his career into a 19th season at the Titans as he weighs up retirement or playing on at the Storm.

Smith, 37, has kept the NRL world on the edge of its seat on his plans, with a decision originally set to be made prior to Christmas.

Fox Sports‘ James Hooper reported last month that Smith was spotted at a Gold Coast Titans under 19s trial in Coffs Harbour, with coach Justin Holbrook and new recruit Tino Fa’asuamaleuai also in attendance.

While it should be noted that Smith was in northern NSW with ex-Storm teammate Matt Geyer, whose son Cole plays in the Gold Coast under 19s side, it added fuel to Smith’s link to the Titans.

However, speaking to The Courier Mail, Gold Coast culture boss Mal Meninga emphatically confirmed that Smith would not not be playing for the Titans in 2021.

“We haven’t talked to Cam Smith, that is 100 per cent fact,” Meninga said.

“It really is that simple. There is all sorts of talk about him living on the Gold Coast and playing for us, but we haven’t spoken to him.

“I don’t have any idea what Cam is doing. I don’t know if he’s retiring. I’m in the dark like everyone else. But I know he won’t be at the Titans.

“Look, the reality is he is a Melbourne boy and the Storm have some very powerful businessmen. It really is that simple.

“Because he was down at Mudgeeraba in a light blue shirt kicking a footy around in boots people want to think he’s going to sign with the Titans.

“I wasn’t behind the toilet shed trying to sign him I can tell you. He won’t be with us, simple as that.”

Smith has played 430 NRL games all for Melbourne since making his first-grade debut in 2002 and just won his third premiership with the club.

He turns 38 later this year.