The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed both hooker Sam Verrills and winger Ken Maumalo will undergo head injury assessment protocols throughout the course of the week.

Both players were sent for concussion tests throughout the Gold Coast's heavy pre-season challenge loss to the Brisbane Broncos in Toowoomba on Sunday.

Both players passed their initial assessments at the ground, but the club confirmed they will continue to undergo HIA protocols during the week as a precaution.

Whether they are then able to play this weekend's pre-season challenge game against the Dolphins remains to be seen.

The Titans, who have the Round 1 bye, are shaping to improve on a horror season in 2024, and will start their campaign with a game against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Verrills is almost certain to have the number nine jersey on his back for the contest and start at dummy half, while Maumalo, who has been outside the Titans' best 17 during his time at the club, will likely be once again relegated to the Queensland Cup with Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Jojo Fifita the most likely starting wingers for Des Hasler's side.

The Titans have confirmed the remainder of their squad has presented a clean bill of health after the game, and they have no other issues to worry about ahead of their clash with the Dolphins this weekend, to be played on Saturday evening in Redcliffe.

The Titans will confirm their team for the game - likely to be closer to full strength than the one that played the Broncos - at 4pm (AEDT), 3pm (AEST) on Tuesday.