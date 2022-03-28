The Gold Coast Titans have been left with numerous injury concerns after their Round 3 loss to the Canberra Raiders.

Many players face a race against time to pass fit by Thursday for Gold Coast's match against the West Tigers.

In an official club statement, it has been revealed that two key spine players in Jayden Campbell and AJ Brimson have concerns coming out of the game.

Fullback Jayden Campbell sustained a rib injury during the first half of the match, with the extent of the injury currently being assessed.

An update on the injury is set to be provided by MRI in the coming days, however, a five-day turnaround to their Round 4 clash against the Wests Tigers on Thursday evening understandably has given the club cause for concern, with the Titans refusing to confirm he will be able to play.

Brimson is still in recovery mode from a recent rib injury, although has been playing through the pain barrier. The club have commented that he pulled up well from the clash with the Raiders, with the Titans having a second half run of points against them ensure a famous comeback for the green machine.

The club are confident Brimson will be able to play on Thursday night.

Should Campbell be omitted from the clash with the Raiders, it could pave the way for Brimson to move back to fullback with Will Smith brought into the side.

In better news however, the club confirmed winger and fullback Corey Thompson is nearing a concern, with an X-Ray to be assessed on Monday before he returns to modified contact this week.

The club labelled his return to play as "imminent."

The Titans match up against the West Tigers this Thursday in Round 4.