The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that David Fifita will be fit to return in Round 16.

It has been a horror run on the injury front for the gun second rower, who was ruled out of any chance of wearing a Queensland Maroons' jumper thanks to a second knee injury.

It's unclear if he was originally going to be considered for Billy Slater's Queensland squad given his own form, that of the Titans, and the fact that all of Kurt Capewell, Felise Kaufusi and Jeremiah Nanai were in excellent form before being selected for Game 1 of the series.

Fifita's form at the Titans has been extremely poor during the first half of the season, with the club now sitting in last place on the table.

Originally injuring his knee during a Round 8 loss to the Penrith Panthers, Fifita, who had come off the bench in that game following a surprise demotion, would miss the next three weeks before returning against the Brisbane Broncos.

Playing off the bench, the gun second rower then re-aggrevated the MCL injury and has missed each game since, which has seen the Titans lose to the Cowboys, Rabbitohs and Sharks. The run of losses means the Titans have lost five in a row and nine of their last ten.

However, in a stroke of good news, the club confirmed Fifita will be ready to return in Round 16 against the Newcastle Knights in the Hunter.

Given he played off the bench after returning last time, it's tipped that coach Justin Holbrook will do similar this time, with Sam McIntyre the most likely departure from the 17, moving Isaac Liu to the edge and Moeaki Fotuaika into the starting 17.

The club has also confirmed Kevin Proctor is nearing a return from a right shoulder bicep tenotomy procedure.

The club didn't confirm exactly which round he is set to return in a statement.

"In other good news from the Casualty Ward, Kevin Proctor is now five weeks post-surgery on his right shoulder bicep tenotomy procedure and is being integrated into football drills whilst also a progressive contact load for an anticipated return soon," the statement read.

The Titans will take on the Knights on Friday, July 1 at 6pm (AEST) following the representative round break.