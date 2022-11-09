The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the arrival of former Bulldogs centre Aaron Schoupp on a three-year deal after the Belmore club granted him an early release from his contract.

The 21-year-old made his NRL debut against the Titans in Round 11, 2021, and has gone on to play 32 games at the top level, scoring nine tries in that time and proving a handy metre-eater who is capable of breaking tackles.

Though he hasn't had to do so at NRL level yet, Schoupp is also a handy goal-kicker. In 2022, Toby Sexton had a conversion rate under 70 per cent.

While Tanah Boyd had more success at the end of the season with an 82 per cent record, it's not known if he'll start the year following the arrival of Kieran Foran, meaning Schoupp may find himself entrusted with the responsibility early in the season.

Titans Coach Justin Holbrook is excited by the prospect of working with Schoupp, who will arrive on the Gold Coast in the coming weeks.

“Aaron joins us nice and early in the pre-season, allowing him to put in the hard work to be ready for Round 1.

“Since his debut, he's given the competition a taste of what he can bring at the NRL level, but we're confident he has more improvement left in his game.

“He's a centre with good size, a good defensive game and he's also a goal kicker. They are all things that will be valuable to the squad.”

The Titans will open the 2023 season against the new-look Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval at 6pm on Sunday, March 5.