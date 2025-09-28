The Gold Coast Titans are hoping to turn their fortunes around in 2026 after a long drought of mediocrity.

After sacking Des Hasler and bringing in Josh Hannah as coach, the Titans have not slowed down, securing a major coaching pick-up for 2026.

Having worked as an assistant for the Newcastle Knights most recently following a majorly successful tenure in the Super League, Brian McDermott will join the Titans' staff from next year.

"Brian's record speaks for itself," Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said.

"He's one of the most respected minds in the game and what excites us most is the knowledge and professionalism he will bring to our coaching team under Josh.”

Mitchell was ecstatic to be welcoming in the long-time coach and believes he will bring a positive change of attitude to the club.

"We know he'll play a significant role in developing our squad and helping us achieve sustained success and we can't wait to welcome him."

He will join the club in November to begin preparations for 2026.