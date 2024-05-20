The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the immediate departure of centre Aaron Schoupp, who will move to the Manly Sea Eagles on a two-year deal.

The new deal keeps Schoupp at the Sea Eagles until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Schoupp heads to Manly at a time when the club are battling through injuries, with Tom Trboejvic headlining the list. Manly are also without Jason Saab until at least Round 14 as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Anthony Seibold said Schoupp's signing will add to the club's depth.

"Aaron adds depth to our squad as we have got a few injuries to our outside backs at the moment," Seibold said in a statement confirming the news.

"We feel like he is a good addition to our playing group."

Formerly a junior in the Illawarra region, Schoupp made his NRL debut playing with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2021 where he played 32 games.

He then made the move to the Gold Coast Titans, but has struggled to feature consistently for the club, playing just 20 games across his season and a half at Parkwood, with only two of those coming during the first 11 rounds of this season, the last of which was on Saturday during a Magic Round loss to the Newcastle Knights.

It's believed Schoupp would be available for selection for Manly this weekend if selected by Seibold, with the club to take on the Melbourne Storm in a high stakes game.

The Titans, in a short statement, thanked Schoupp for his time with the club and said the release from his contract had been granted after Schoupp asked to pursue opportunities with the Sea Eagles.