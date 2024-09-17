The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that two of their most impressive youngsters will be added to the club's NRL roster for the 2025 season.

Recently winning the National Schoolboy Cup with Palm Beach Currumbin State High School, U19s NSW Blues representative Zane Harrison and U19s QLD Maroons representative Sam Stephenson will be promoted to a development contract for next season.

The duo also helped guide the Tweed Seagulls to the Mal Meninga Cup competition title, defeating a Coby Black-led Burleigh Bears outfit in the Grand Final.

An U19s NSW Blues representative and man of the match in this year's Mal Meninga Cup Grand Final for the Tweed Head Seagulls, Zane Harrison has been touted for great things and is expected to contend for a spot in the halves as early as next season.

One of the best young halves coming through the ranks in rugby league, the 20-year-old became one of the most sought-after players earlier this season, attracting the interest of at least a dozen rival teams.

He is also a former Andrew Johns Cup premiership winner, earning Player of the Match honours in the 2022 Grand Final and represented the U17s NSW team earlier this season against the Warrington Wolves development side.

"Both Sam and Zane are impressive young talents and it's great to see them progress from our Future Titans program to the NRL squad," Titans GM of Football Anthony Laffranchi said.

"They both got a taste of a NRL pre-season last year as pathways products and didn't disappoint - the pair having their train-and-trial deals extended into the new year, before going on to have exemplary seasons at both club and schoolboy level.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming the duo to our squad when we begin pre-season preparations in November."

On the other hand, Stephenson can either feature in the centres or on the wing and will face France and Papua New Guinea later this year as part of the Australian Schoolboys team.

The son of a former NRL player for the Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks, Paul Stephenson, Sam has earned many honours since the beginning of his career at the age of seven, including making the QLD U17s City team and being selected for the annual U19s State of Origin match this year.

“Jojo Fifita has been pretty good… just trying to base my game off how he plays because we're the same position and we have the same build,” Sam told QRL.com on the players that have helped him at the Titans.

“It's good he gets me to learn my right lines and how to be defensively.

“Tino has been pretty good ever since he's come back from his break… leading in the middle, bringing that energy to training.

“Anthony Don has been pretty good. He always pushes me to be better. He's always going on with good advice for me. He says I've just got to get the ball and do my job.”