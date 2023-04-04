Tim Brasher, a member of the inaugural Wests Tigers squad has called for Tim Sheens and the Wests Tigers to keep Adam Doueihi in the halves and not play him at fullback.

Named in the halves this week to take on the Parramatta Eels, Doueihi will return from the fullback role where he played the last two games.

As the club remains winless, Sheens has made the fourth spine change since Round 1, with Charlie Staines at fullback, Apisai Koroisau at dummy half and Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks as the halves.

Speaking to the AAP, Brasher believes Doueihi can be the attacking spark the club needs in the halves.

"Doueihi is a fantastic player, as a five-eighth," Brasher told AAP.

"You watch him play at No.6 and straight away he is comfortable. He looks out of his comfort zone at fullback."

"From what I have seen of him at fullback his positional play is not sound. He doesn't seem to be the guy moving his team around."

"You want someone at fullback who enjoys the position, understands it and what the scope of the job is back there."

A former player under Sheens, Tim Brasher states that is on the players to stand up and listen to the coaching staff rather than blaming Sheens and assistant coaches Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah.

"The players need to pull their heads in and have a dig," he said.

"They need to trust in the system. If a coach is coaching you and you have guys that believe and guys that don't believe, it is going to be mayhem."

"If you all believe, even if it isn't the greatest plan, it can work."

"I am thinking there might be a disconnect and some guys going their different ways. It is up to the coaches to bring that together but they are certainly the guys that can do it."