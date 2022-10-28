The Wests Tigers are reportedly set to launch an audacious bid to secure Mitchell Moses for 2024, but have a backup plan if they can't land the prized Eels half.

Moses is expected to become one of the highest-paid players in the NRL for the 2024 season when the players off-contract at the end of the 2023 season have the right to negotiate from November 1, which is now only days away.

Moses has a player option for 2024, which puts him in the same boat as those players off-contract at the end of 2023.

The Tigers have previously been linked with Moses, and it's understood incoming head coach Tim Sheens, who is currently in England as an advisor for Italy, has been window shopping throughout the course of the tournament.

It has also been reported that he has already had a meeting with Moses in England, with the Parramatta star currently playing in the Lebanon side at the World Cup, who have Tigers assistant Robbie Farah on their coaching staff.

News Corp's Brent Read revealed on Triple M Radio that Sheens has confirmed the Tigers will go after the biggest names in the game, and if they fail in their pursuit of Moses, they will instead target Dylan Brown, who is also off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.

“(Sheens) wouldn't talk specific names but he said they're going after the biggest names in the game — that's what they want to do — and Mitch is one of those guys,” Read told Triple M

“They obviously went really hard at Cameron Munster and didn't get him. I think we all expect them to go hard at Mitchell Moses come November 1 and if they don't get him then expect them to go hard for Dylan Brown.

“I applaud them for it, they get a bit of flack for aiming high and missing out on targets but you know what? You've got to aim high if you want to be one of the best teams.

“Yes, they're well and truly into Mitchell Moses, they want to bring him back to the club and as I said if they don't get him they'll go after Dylan Brown.”

The Tigers have recruited Isaiah Papali'i and Apisai Koroisau for the 2023 season, while the future of Luke Brooks - who is off-contract at the end of 2023 - remains in the balance.

The Newcastle Knights yesterday released Jake Clifford to take up a contract in England, and all speculation points to the fact that Brooks will be released for 2023 to move to the Hunter, with Adam Doueihi and Jackson Hastings playing in the halves while the Tigers chase a big name for 2024.

Hastings is also off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, adding a layer of complexity to the negotiations for the joint venture.