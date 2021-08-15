The Wests Tigers' battle to avoid a bottom four finish has been made tougher, with starting hooker Jacob Liddle and forward Thomas Mikaele looking at time on the sidelines.

Both players were charged with crusher tackles from last night's eight-point victory over the North Queensland Cowboys in a match which won't live long in the memory for either club.

Incredibly, both players were charged out of the same tackle, ruled a crusher on North Queensland second rower Helium Luki.

With the base penalty for a crusher being 200 points, both players with clean records at the judiciary could take an early guilty plea and only receive a week on the sidelines.

Should either player elect to fight the charge however, they would risk an extra week off the park.

Following horror performances against the Manly Sea Eagles and incredibly understrength New Zealand Warriors, the Tigers have turned things around in the last fortnight with a pair of unconvincing wins over the last-placed Canterbury Bulldogs and Cowboys.

The win last night moves the Cowboys beyond the bottom four temporarily, however, the Warriors sit just two competition points behind them in 13th, and with a for and against differential already ahead of the Tigers, Nathan Brown's side would move back out of the top four with a victory this afternoon over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

RELATED: Final teams - Bulldogs vs Warriors

The Tigers take on the Sharks in their next clash, before playing the Panthers and Bulldogs to round out the season as they attempt to avoid finishing in the bottom four.

The matches will be played in Rockhampton, Redcliffe and Redcliffe again respectively after the NRL this morning confirmed the competition would remain in Queensland for the remainder of the regular season.