Josh Addo-Carr confirmed he intends to return to Sydney as a free-agent in 2022.

Addo-Carr and the Storm came to an agreement to remain in Melbourne in 2021 after the Storm signalled they would not allow the winger to cut-short his contract on compassionate grounds.

The 25-year-old had signed a heads of agreement for a four-year deal with the Wests Tigers if he was allowed to leave the Storm but that move has been scrapped for at least 12 months.

The Tigers have now been linked to a move for Penrith veteran Josh Mansour, who could be a stop-gap acquisition should Addo-Carr join the Tigers in 2022.

Mansour wants a three-year deal to leave the Panthers but the Tigers are only willing to offer a two-year contract for the 30-year-old, according to Dan Walsh from NRL.com.

The Tigers have also been linked to a move for former South Sydney winger James Roberts, who was seen meeting with Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe and football manager Adam Hartigan.

A deal for Roberts would reunite the 27-year-old with Michael Maguire, as the pair worked together at Souths.