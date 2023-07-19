Wests Tigers legend Chris Lawrence has left the club after being involved in a dummy spat with the club's chairman Lee Hagipantelis.

After a successful 253-game career with the Wests Tigers, Lawrence came back to the club following his retirement to become one of the major ambassadors.

However, Fox Sports reported on Wednesday that he is no longer a part of the club.

"When the Wests Tigers were being flogged 74-0 by North Queensland a few weeks back, Lawrence sent Hagipantelis a text message along the lines of “you can't be happy with this?" James Hooper said on Fox Sports.

"The Wests Tigers chairman took umbrage to the text and Lawrence has since walked away from the club."

Lawrence's departure adds to the ongoing problems at the Wests Tigers with the board. It has been reported earlier that Benji Marshall and Scott Fulton have been involved in a rift, since the board hired the latter without the coaches knowing.