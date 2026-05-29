The Wests Tigers are set to make the brutal call to axe three players - Alex Seyfarth, Royce Hunt and Starford To'a - in order to throw a big-money offer at Samuela Fainu.

The rising star, one of three brothers currently at the club, has been a revelation in the second-row since being shifted there.

The forward, who previously was a middle, was put on the edge by coach Benji Marshall out of necessity as injuries hit the Tigers.

But so good was his form during the first part of 2026, some suggested he was a smokey for State of Origin until an injury ruined his progress.

The second-rower, who will be back on the park later this season and should walk straight back into the starting side, is maybe the biggest retention priority left for the Tigers.

The club, who will lose Jarome Luai to the PNG Chiefs at the end of 2027, have been on an aggressive campaign of retaining players since that decision was made, with all of Taylan May, Terrell May, Heamasi Makasini, Jahream Bula and Adam Doueihi recently putting pen to paper on new deals, while Alex Twal and Sione Fainu have also re-signed since the start of the year.

Attention has rapidly turned to the end of 2027 though, when Samuela Fainu is off-contract. He will be able to negotiate with rival outfits from November 1.

Per a News Corp report, the Tigers are ready to throw $750,000 per season at Fainu for his signature, but will need to free up salary cap funds given their recent string of re-signings.

Club CEO Shane Richardson said the valuation is absolutely what the Tigers believe he is worth, if not more.

"Samuela is a true superstar," Richardson told the publication.

"I think he's worth at least $750,000 a season. He's a line-breaking back-rower who can play 80 minutes without a problem and he's an excellent defender. There's no downside to him, he ticks all the boxes.

"He's a great kid with a great attitude and he's only going to get better."

As it stands, the three previously mentioned players - Hunt, Seyfarth and To'a - are not all off-contract at the end of 2027, and it could potentially hamstring the Tigers in attempting to move funds around.

Hunt is off-contract at the end of 2027, but there has been talk he could be shuffled on before then after an underwhelming first season at the joint-venture.

Previous reports had him linked with a move to England, although it's unclear if that option still exists for the man-mountain.

Both Seyfarth, who has been a consistent performer for the Tigers, and To'a, who has been predominantly on the outside of the 19-man squad looking in - are both off-contract at the end of 2028.

They could hold the Tigers to their contracts and force the club to look elsewhere when it comes to moving money around, or could push for a release to join other clubs.

If they do, the Tigers would not stand in their way.

None of the players are on big money, but all are on more than the minimum value, which the Tigers could pay to replacements off their development list as they look to promote in recent times.

Stretching back to the days of Justin Pascoe being in control of the club, the Tigers have made it clear they want to be a development club, and to bring through their own juniors.

They have invested aggressively into pathways and junior recruitment, and could well be in a position to bring through fresh faces by 2028, with the likes of Jack Attard and Tino Tavana on development deals until the end of 2027 as it stands.

Already the club will promote Javon Andrews, Jared Haywood and Ethan Roberts to their Top 30 next season as they continue to focus on youth as part of Benji Marshall's ongoing rebuild.