The Wests Tigers are set to score a major signing, with 23-year-old Waratahs player Triston Reilly reportedly set to make the switch to the 13-man game.

Reilly, who was born in Kempsey, has already represented Australia at rugby sevens level, having made four appearances for the national team.

He made his debut in the Super Rugby competition for the Waratahs in 2020, and plays for Randwick in the Sydney club competition known as the Shute Shield. Out of St Josephs College at Hunters Hill, he scored three tries in just two games during his debut rugby sevens series, while he has also previously played for Australian junior teams.

According to The Daily Telegraph though, the Tigers are set to announce that he will join the club in 2023, with a lack of opportunities possibly adding up to the switch making sense for the youngster.

A winger in rugby, it's tipped he would play the same position in rugby league should he make the switch, and will provide plenty of competition for a spot in the outside backs at the joint venture under a new coach, who is yet to be determined after Michael Maguire was axed last week from the underperforming club.

Reilly would become the third rugby player to make the switch to the NRL in recent times, following Will Warbrick's switch to the Melbourne Storm, and Lachlan Miller's move to the Cronulla Sharks.

Warbrick would likely have debuted on the weekend for the injured Xavier Coates had he not been injured following impressive form at the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup, while Miller made his NRL debut in an excellent performance a few weeks ago against the Gold Coast Titans.