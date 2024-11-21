Two more Wests Tigers players have been named and are set to front the board after failing to uphold fitness expectations, while two others have been issued warnings as the breach notice saga continues.

Aiming to climb off the bottom of the ladder after three back-to-back-to-back Wooden Spoons, the Wests Tigers have ushered into a new era under Benji Marshall and Shane Richardson and will enter the second year of their 'Five Year Plan' next season.

Having made it clear that the Tigers demand the highest standards from the playing group, reports emerged last week that five players were issued official warnings after they failed to meet expectations upon their return to the club.

This came after the entire playing group agreed to uphold the highest acceptable fitness levels during their exit interviews at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

After it was revealed that young playmaker Latu Fainu was one of these players and will front the board, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Solomona Faatape and Solomone Saukuru will also front the club's board after being hit with breach notices relating to their performances to being the pre-season.

Fullback Heath Mason and forward Brandon Tumeth have also been issued warnings for failing to meet the expectations during the time trial run.

“Players have to live up to what the standards are of a team that's going to be successful,” Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson told The Daily Telegraph.

“There's no stone unturned about the discipline the club requires to be successful. I've got to say overall, I've had no major pushback on that.

“So the players have got to understand that Benji's way is the way. It's as simple as that.

"And if they want to play first grade at the club, they have to understand it is under what Benji's rules are. It's got nothing to do with between young players and older players.

“We have won three straight wooden spoons. We are just not going to accept anything that is not absolutely of the higher standards for culture and for training and everything else.”