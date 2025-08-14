The Wests Tigers have signed towering young forward Ethan Roberts on a two-year deal from the Sydney Roosters.

The confirmation comes a week after it was reported by Zero Tackle that the Tigers had reached a verbal agreement with the 20-year-old.

Roberts, an Indigenous All-Star, will join the Tigers on a development deal in 2026, with promotion into the Top 30 for the 2027 season before being free to determine his future again.

"I'm really excited to work under Benji and alongside a great group of players," Roberts told the Tigers website.

"Coming to the Wests Tigers is about my growth as a player both on and off the field and making a strong contribution to the culture and values of the club."

Standing at 195 centimetres, the versatile forward has yet to make his NRL debut but has worked his way up through the Roosters development system, featuring for them at Harold Matthews, SG Ball, Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup level.

Roberts' form in the NSW Cup this season was certainly a defining factor in the club's decision to secure his services.

In 12 appearances, he has shown quality in both attack and defence, with two tries, five offloads and a tackle efficiency score of 94.5 per cent.

Head coach Benji Marshall was delighted with the signing of Roberts.

"It's great to have a player of Ethan's talent joining us in 2026," Marshall told Tigers media.

"We're building an environment where players want to come and develop themselves and be part of the direction we're heading."

Despite only being on a development deal for 2026, Roberts will certainly still be pushing to make his NRL debut sometime next season.