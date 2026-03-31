Brad Arthur isn't giving anything away, and he's perfectly comfortable with that.

The Leeds Rhinos head coach, whose contract runs out at season's end, met questions about his links to the vacant Manly Sea Eagles job with a response that was equal parts fire and diplomacy.

The deadline for his decision was revealed to be June 30.

Arthur's journey to Headingley has been one of gradual commitment.

He arrived midway through the 2024 season on a short-term arrangement after being sacked from the Parramatta Eels, before extending for the 2025 season, and eventually signing on for another year in 2026.

Each time, the question of his long-term future has hovered like a cloud over the club, and here they are again, just weeks into the new season, with the same conversation surfacing.

On the field, things are moving in the right direction, taking Leeds Rhinos to the finals and being shy of the Super League grand final, and they quickly impressed in the clash at Las Vegas in March against Hull KR.

Leeds brushed aside the Warrington Wolves 26-22 at Headingley on Sunday UK time, a result that continued their encouraging start to the Super League season.

It was what Brad Arthur said afterwards that drew the real attention.

"I've got until June 30. On June 29, I'll tell everyone what I'm doing," Arthur said on the broadcast after the game.

"I'm not trying to drag it out, but it is hard for me being away from Australia.

"I feel like I've come here and honoured everything that I said I was going to do. I'm trying to make the club a better club, and the players are buying in.

"What happens back in Australia – I've got no control over.”

Brad's wife Michelle and daughter Charlotte are in the UK along with older son Jake Arthur, who is currently playing for Hull FC in the UK.

Youngest son Matt is currently in Australia with the Newcastle Knights roster.