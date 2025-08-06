Shortly after signing Penrith Panthers second-rower Mavrik Geyer, the Wests Tigers are set to lock in another youngster of the same position.

The Daily Telegraph reports that following a back-row squeeze at the Sydney Roosters, the club has had to let one of its brightest young prospects in that position go.

The Tigers have since pounced on the young Rooster, reaching a verbal agreement with 20-year-old forward, Ethan Roberts.

Expected to join the club on a two-year deal from 2026, the Indigenous All-Star will be looking to cement a regular first-grade role under Benji Marshall.

Featuring in 12 NSW Cup games for the Roosters this year, Roberts has impressed scouts with his attacking upside, scoring two tries in his dozen appearances.

He is expected to battle it out for the Tigers' back-row spot with new 2026 recruits Geyer and Kai Pearce-Paul, as well as current second-rowers Samuela Fainu and Alex Seyfarth.