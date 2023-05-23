Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis has revealed the club have not agreed to release Joe Ofahengaue.

Ofahengaue was linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels last week on what would have been an immediate move. It came with a shortage of forwards at the Eels and the Tigers looking to free up salary cap space.

Parramatta have lost Reagan Campbell-Gillard to injury, and will see Junior Paulo move into the New South Wales State of Origin squad over the next seven weeks, hampering his ability to run out for Brad Arthur's side.

Ofahengaue appeared to be the perfect fit, and, according to various reports last week, the deal was set to go through for an immediate move.

The deal had reportedly gone so far through that Ofahengaue had even travelled to Parramatta and undertaken a medical in an effort to be able to sign a deal with the club, who have been well short of their best throughout 2023 in attempting to back-up last year's magical run to the grand final, where they ultimately came up short against the Penrith Panthers.

But speaking on SEN Radio on Tuesday morning, Hagipantelis said that while preliminary discussions had taken place regarding a potential release for the forward, no decision had been made to release the forward.

Lee Hagipantelis on Joe Ofahengaue: There were preliminary discussions, but Joe had not been released and he has still not been released. — SEN Breakfast with Vossy & Brandy (@VossyBrandySEN) May 22, 2023

The speculation regarding his release - which was apparently blocked by the Tigers' board in the middle of last week with the stipulation he was needed last weekend - is set to a backdrop of decreased minutes for the former Queensland Origin forward.

While he was one of the Tigers' best last season, a slew of signings in the forwards, including that of key prop David Klemmer, have seen Ofahengaue barely crack the 40-minute mark in any game this season.

He had his best game on the weekend in the Tigers' 66 points to 18 mauling of the North Queensland Cowboys at Leichhardt, playing 51 minutes.

In that, he scored a try, made 19 tackles and ran for almost 100 metres.

Always an above-average performer, Ofahengaue would slot straight into the understrength Parramatta front row if he were to be handed a release.