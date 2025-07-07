The transfer market has not been kind to the Wests Tigers in 2025, having lost two key spine players, Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva, in just a few months.\r\n\r\nWhile most Tigers fans had hoped the misery would end there, it seems two more stars in Jarome Luai and Jahream Bula could be on their way out next.\r\n\r\nAccording to the\u00a0Sydney Morning Herald,\u00a0Luai, who was paraded as a marquee pickup on a five-year deal by Shane Richardson, could opt out of his contract by Round 9 next year. This would bring his Tigers tenure to its premature end, resulting in just a two-year stint.\r\n\r\nIf Luai decides not to activate his peculiar exit clause, he will then be contracted for a further three years, which would be a major boon as Benji Marshall seeks to bring his club their first premiership since 2005.\r\n\r\nThe NSW Blues five-eighth can test the market from November 1 if he is keen to see what offers are on the table for 2027.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_221462" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 03: Jarome Luai of the Tigers passes the ball during the round nine NRL match between Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium, on May 03, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nAs Luai weighs up his long-term future, his teammate in Jahream Bula has also begun preparing for a potential switch, according to reports.\r\n\r\nHis manager, the notorious Isaac Moses, has reportedly begun gauging interest from rival clubs about his client's services.\r\n\r\nAs it currently stands, Bula's contract has a mutual option that would see him play the 2027 season on a salary of $900,000. If the Tigers are unwilling to retain Bula at that price, he has the option of taking up a player option at $800,000.\r\n\r\nWhile his deal with the Tigers is certainly favourable financially, Moses will not earn a dime from the contract, due to the fact that Bula's former agent negotiated the original terms.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_220450" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Jahream Bula of the Wests Tigers offloads the ball during the round two NRL match between Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers at CommBank Stadium, on March 16, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nMoses will only be paid if he is involved in the negotiation process, hence his desire to test the open market.\r\n\r\nThe Tigers have indicated that both Luai and Bula are part of their long-term plans, but with the club being involved in less-than-favourable circumstances over the last few months, we could see at least one of these men walk.