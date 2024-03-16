Three players have sustained injuries in the games on Saturday as the Melbourne Storm, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers are all set to lose at least one key player.

The first injury to occur on Saturday happened in the game between the Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers involving centre Starford To'a.

According to NRL Physio, To'a sustained a right ankle injury and is likely to miss one week due to the difficulty of recovering quickly from the injury.

In his place, the club could select Justin Olam, who is the likely choice, Brent Naden, Josh Feledy, or Solomone Saukuru. However, all four players are expected to return in Round 4 and would need to be brought in earlier than expected.

Starford To’a off with a right ankle injury - video shows textbook syndesmosis injury mechanism with foot trapped in turf & turning out with contact from tackler. Tough to get back from even minor high ankle sprains within a week. pic.twitter.com/qR0XWg7R1G — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 16, 2024

The North Queensland Cowboys will also be without starting second-rower Heilum Luki. His estimated return timeline will be confirmed once he undergoes scans to determine the severity of his ankle injury.

Luki left the field midway through the first half against the Newcastle Knights and failed to return. Later, he was seen in a moon boot on his left leg.

Coach Todd Payten insists it doesn't bode well for the young forward due to him not returning to the field.

NRL Physio states that Luki's recovery period could see him spend four to eight weeks on the sidelines. Fellow youngster Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is the obvious choice to replace him in the starting second row.

Jack Hetherington from the Newcastle Knights also left the field shortly after half-time with a rolled ankle.

Heilum Luki ruled out for the rest of the game with a left ankle injury. Video of mechanism not great, but direction of force (out to in) suggests medial/high ankle sprain most likely. Moderate-high grade injury a concern - would be multi-week recovery (4-8 weeks) if confirmed. pic.twitter.com/mh5Q6k4gNA — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 16, 2024

After a narrow four-point win against the New Zealand Warriors, the Melbourne Storm will be without former captain Christian Welch next week when they play the Newcastle Knights.

Welch failed his HIA, ruling him out of the second half. He will now face an 11-day mandatory stand-down period due to the concussion.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona will likely be a direct replacement for Welch after spending time in the QLD Cup as he returns from injury.