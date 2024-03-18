After uploading a cryptic post to his social media, a four-way battle has emerged for the signature of Penrith Panthers centre Taylan May.

Off-contract at the end of the season, May's future has been heavily discussed over the past few months.

It has been even more talked about in the past few days after the Panthers extended the contracts of Izack Tago - approximately $700,000 per season - and Paul Alamoti until the end of 2028 and 2025, respectively.

Michael Chammas, a reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald, revealed on 100% Footy that the Panthers have tabled him a contract extension, which would see him earn approximately $500,000 per season.

However, Chammas revealed that the Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters are monitoring the situation and are showing an interest in poaching the 22-year-old.

"There are a few clubs interested and making inquiries. One of them is the Melbourne Storm, the other one is the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Roosters are having discussions internally about Taylan May," Chammas said.

"He's had an enormous start to the year. He was sensational for the Panthers in that Round 1 loss. (May) caught the attention of a lot of clubs playing in that centre position.

"Now the question is about what he's worth, and given his come through the grades there and played in a Grand Final, is part of the fabric there, the Panthers think they are confident of keeping him around $500,000 (per season)."

Canterbury Bulldogs General Manager of Football Phil Gould declared that despite the club previously showing an interest in him and his brother Terrell May, they are no longer interested.

However, he would go on to praise the youngster and his incredible start to the new season.

"He was outstanding the other night. He's a style of centre, there are certain styles of centres, he's an individual, he runs his own race, makes a lot of metres, he's like having another back row, front row forward on the field with the metres he makes," Gould said.

"He's a very passionate, rugged defender. He can play left or right side of the field, he can play wing or centre. I reckon he could play back row if he wanted to.

"When I was out at Penrith we used to call him 'tiny', he was a little kid, he was playing hooker off the bench, I can't believe how big he's got."