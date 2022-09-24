The NRL has given clubs a first look at the proposed 2023 season draw, and as expected there are a number of changes incoming following the addition of the competition’s 17th team, the Dolphins.

Among the most notable changes, the season will now last 31 weeks - including 27 rounds and four weeks of finals. Each club will now also have three byes, as per The Daily Telegraph.

It sets up a scenario that is likely to see teams facing more than half the competition just once, which is expected to create a difficult balancing act when trying to determine a fair schedule.

The early look at the NRL’s intentions has come as the league gives clubs a draft proposal, with the aim of assisting clubs in developing their pre-season training schedules.

As it stands, Thursday, March 2 is the date clubs have been advised is most likely for the competition’s kick-off. It’s the earliest the competition has started in over 20 years.

Pre-season matches are scheduled to begin at the start of February, with the Indigenous All Stars v Maori All Stars clash to take place on the weekend of February 10-12, among other NRL trial games.

The annual Charity Shield contest between the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs will take place the following weekend.

It’s not known how the early pre-season will affect players coming back late from the World Cup, but the Telegraph reports the NRL have spoken to some senior players, who say they would rather gain fitness through playing than training.

State of Origin is also set for a change, with the interstate fixture set to be played across three consecutive Wednesdays, and the possibility of the 6pm Friday games being moved to Sunday afternoons during Origin weeks to assist with player recovery. This will see an end to the standalone Sunday night fixture.

The clubs will now have a period to submit their response, as well as preferences for home games during the season.

Due to the increased complexity of the new 17-team draw, a finished product is not expected until the end of November.