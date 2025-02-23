Newcastle Knights forward Leo Thompson will head to the Canterbury Bulldogs on a four-year deal starting in 2026, but the Maori All Stars selection is determined to finish his final season with the Knights on a high note.

Thompson, one of the most sought-after players on the market, chose the Bulldogs after fielding interest from multiple clubs including the Canberra Raiders.

The 24-year-old is coming off his best NRL season and is widely regarded as one of the league's most promising middle forwards.

“Everything's been put to bed now and I can just focus on my season with Newcastle, so I'm happy that's out of the way. I'm just focused on this year,” Thompson said, speaking with Newswire.

“It was hard. It took me a while to come to terms with it, but it is what it is and I've made my decision.”

Thompson's decision to join the Bulldogs was influenced by personal factors, though he remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his negotiations with Canterbury football boss Phil Gould.

“That's between us,” Thompson said when asked if Gould had taken him out for a Chinese meal during discussions.

For now, Thompson's focus is firmly on the Knights, where he is determined to make his final season a memorable one.

“The club and my teammates have been understanding of it and they know that I've put that aside and I'm going to be with the Newcastle Knights 100 per cent this year,” he said.

“Because I know that this is going to be my last year with Newcastle, I want to go out with a bang.”

The Knights have a “last ride” vibe heading into the 2025 season, with veterans Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell potentially nearing the end of their careers.

Thompson's commitment to the Knights for 2025 is unwavering, with the forward emphasising his dedication to the team.

“I'm not worried about the Bulldogs this year. I'm all Newcastle,” he said.