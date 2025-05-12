Uncontracted at the moment for the 2026 NRL season, shock links have emerged between Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds and a Sydney club who are set to lose one of their most talented playmakers.

One of 14 Broncos players off-contract at the end of 2025, Reynolds' future has been clouded for some time. While Brisbane would love to keep him at the club, their salary cap issues mean they are set to make some difficult decisions in the coming months.

This is due to Reynolds, young gun Blake Mozer and representative centres Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo all entering the final stages of their contracts.

Declaring his intention to play on in 2026 and not hang up the boots, he is now being linked with a shock move out of Queensland to a Sydney-based NRL team that his not his former team - the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Although Reynolds is likely to re-sign with the Brisbane Broncos and will see out the remainder of his future at Red Hill, rumours have emerged overnight that the veteran halfback could be a potential option for the Wests Tigers, who are set to lose Lachlan Galvin.

A move to the Tigers would see Jarome Luai move back to his primary five-eighth position, while youngster Latu Fainu will be able to learn from one of the best playmakers of all time before succeeding him in the halves.

"This is scuttle. It was going around today that Adam Reynolds could somehow be an option cause the Tigers as you know are losing Lachie Galvin," 9News journalist Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy.

"Now there's a tie-up between Reynolds and the Tigers. Shane Richardson's son Brent has got a company that does management and that sort of thing.

"He does Adam Reynolds' personal stuff, so deals outside of football (and) there's that family connection.

"I spoke to Richo today and said would he be someone you'd be interested in. The Tigers' opinion is that Adam Reynolds will get a deal done with the Broncos.

"However, if by some chance that didn't happen and weird things happen in rugby league, they could do worse than look at Adam Reynolds.

"I'm not saying it's happening just to be clear but there's a connection at the Tigers and Adam Reynolds."