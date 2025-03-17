The Sydney Roosters chase for Kalyn Ponga to become the club's new long-term fullback is reportedly intensifying.

Ponga is contracted with the Knights until at least the end of 2027, but rumours have been heating up regarding his lack of satisfaction with the way things are going in the Hunter.

The club, amid a salary cap crunch, will have a dramatically different roster in 2026 to the one which has played recent seasons, now including the arrival of Dylan Brown who becomes the highest-paid player in the game.

Brown's arrival will be set alongside the departure of multiple players, with the likes of Jackson Hastings, Adam Elliott and Jayden Brailey among others all expected to depart at the end of 2025.

Ponga might be locked in for 2026 as it stands, but journalist Andrew Webster recently told SEN Radio that the Roosters will push to sign Ponga from the end of his current deal. It's a move that should see him head to Bondi for 2028.

"The bigger story out of this is what it means for Kalyn Ponga and his future. He's got two years to run at the Knights," Webster said on SEN's Morning Glory.

"The thing I want to make clear today, there's been all this talk that Kalyn Ponga to the Roosters is speculative because of his relationship with Roosters recruitment manager Clint Zammit, well, take it to the absolute bank that it's more than that.

"This is on.

"The Roosters are definitely looking at trying to get Ponga there from 2028-onwards and it's all part of a bigger rebuild at that club."

The Roosters are internally starting their own rebuild following a host of departures at the end of last season.

2025 has been dubbed something of a write off by many pundits, although they surprised with a shock win over the Penrith Panthers on Friday evening following their Round 1 hammering at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos.

The tri-colours have an enormous war chest for 2026, but also likely the seasons to follow. Reece Robson has already been signed for next season, but the impending retirement of James Tedesco at some point in the coming years could see his wage shifted straight to Ponga should the international representative elect to leave the Hunter.

Ponga can not freely negotiate with other clubs until November 1, 2026, unless the Knights permit him earlier.