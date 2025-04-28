I generally try to stay pretty positive here in the weekly thoughts.

I love rugby league. It's how I met my wife, my room mate, my best mates and most of my favourite memories revolve around the sport on some way.

Not this week though.

I will get more into it in great detail but I'm using this week's 20 thoughts as a therapy session of sorts.

Let us know if you believe I am over reacting or if you share in the frustration.

Below are 20 thoughts from a horror-show of a weekend that was Round Eight:

1. I want to take a moment to praise the amazing Anzac ceremonies across the weekend. The week is a highlight on our calendar, and the respect shown at each and every game across the country and in New Zealand was absolutely phenomenal.

2. This was the worst officiated round of football I can ever remember. I know we blow up every year but this has been the mother of all overcorrections and reduced this weekend's games to near impossible to watch.

3. I've been extremely vocal, in this very column about protecting players and defending referees. What we saw this weekend was laughable. I am ok with penalties being given for high contact but the referees are completely misreading "forceful". We saw players fall into shoulders. It's tough to be forceful when a bloke falls into you.

4. The worst moment of the weekend saw Tom Trbojevic penalised for having someone fall into his backside. I want to laugh, but if there hadn't been a challenge available, someone would have literally been penalised for standing while a bloke fell into his hips and backside. Are you kidding!?

5. Just on the above though, two referees saw the exact same incident and had opposing views. This wasn't a case of the slow-mo replays or camera angles revealing new info. This was two refs making different decisions on the same incident. So frustrating.

6. Ronaldo Mulitalo challenged high contact on Sunday afternoon. Don't get me wrong, the "contact" was an absolute joke and should have never have been a penalty. That said, there were softer penalties all weekend. "Incidental" contact could be argued on several penalties. Another horror show from the Bunker, when compared to other incidents.

7. I don't have the answer regarding the officiating, but when Immortals of the game is cutting ten-minute promos on how little he understands what is happening, then we are in serious trouble. I don't hark back for the days of punches being thrown and head highs being celebrated but this weekend's product was garbage.

8. How do you not Sin Bin a bloke kneeing a defender in the head? It seems that you have free rein to do whatever you want as long as you're holding the ball. Don't dare breathe on a defender, but feel free to lift your knee into a bloke's head while holding the ball!?

9. While we're at it, let's just say that forward passes are allowed and be done with it. Tino Brady threw the perfect spiral touch down ball early in that game on Saturday evening.

10. I'm glad they're tearing up and relaying Suncorp Stadium prior to Magic Round. That surface was awful on Thursday night and there was an A League game following. I think the Reds might even have played too. Hopefully that was the plan before Magic Round all along.

11. While I'm in a mood, what's with the Sharks playing last on Sunday, first on Friday and against a team coming off the bye? How has a massive stink not been kicked up about that farce?

12. The Roosters currently holding a 146 points to 48 advantage over the Dragons in their past three games. Talk about a recent hoodoo!

13. This week will be remembered for all the wrong reasons but how bout Tom Dearden laying on a casual five try assists? Those are insane numbers despite the quality, or lack thereof, of opposition. He might shade Daly Cherry-Evans for that Origin spot. On form, he's miles ahead.

14. The Storm now hold a 20-0 record against the Bunnies in Melbourne. 20 wins and zero losses. I don't even know how that is possible. Shows just how good the Storm are at home. Yet another big win coming off a loss too. Craig Bellamy is a different beast.

15. Anyone else worried about the way the Dogs capitulated under pressure? I'm not shocked they lost a game. The Broncos are quality, despite their indifferent form. I'm more worried about quickly the Dogs players lost their heads in the face of losing. Hopefully just a one off.

16. It might be the negativity of the weekend but I'm just not that excited for Magic Round this year. Being there is amazing, I recommend it for every fan who has the means to attend, but watching at home just feels like another weekend of league. Oh, I am in a negative frame of mind!

17. Finally! Finally we have a Perth side entering the competition. After eight false starts, it is finally happening. Many years overdue but at least something positive happened this week.

18. The NFL draft is pure theatre. Every year it makes me a little sad that we don't have something similar. I'm not calling for a draft, as I'm sure some will following the scenes in Green Bay, but it is the best day(s) of the off-season and adds genuine excitement to every team.

19. I would not be shocked if the Newcastle brass change the locks if they get beaten during Magic Round. Adam O'Brien is only surviving thanks to ridiculous pay out clauses in his contract, while a certain fullback can't be held to account due to a severe lack of help around him. What a mess.

20. Penrith are last. No point, just love typing those words.