The Canberra Raiders are likely to make a third attempt at signing David Fifita in the space of a year if he looks to opt out of his deal at the Gold Coast Titans.

Fifita's future has almost constantly been up in the air recently.

He had originally re-signed with the Titans on a pay cut ahead of 2023 following a poor 2022. The Raiders, among other clubs, were interested at that time, but Fifita elected to remain on the Gold Coast.

It was then revealed, with Fifita back to his best and earning a recall to the Queensland State of Origin team in 2023, that he had a clause in his deal that saw him become a free agent the moment the Titans made the call to sack coach Justin Holbrook.

Fifita, along with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who had the same clause, both elected to commit their long-term futures at Parkwood though, with the second-rower re-signing until the end of 2026.

But in what is seemingly a never-ending circus, Fifita could be a free agent again during the 2024 season with a new clause enabling him to opt out should he not enjoy life under new coach Des Hasler.

It's unclear if the clause has to be taken within any specific time period, and at this stage, neither the Titans, Fifita nor the star's management have made any comment.

But that hasn't stopped suggestions there will be calls to his management again throughout 2024, with The Canberra Times reporting the Raiders will be back in the mix for Fifita.

"I'm sure Ricky [Stuart] will ring his agent," Raiders chief executive Don Furner told the publication.

"You've got to have a real go at quality players. If they stay at their own club, it's not a loss, really.

"He's got his best footy ahead of him, so we'll definitely be keeping a close eye on that one."

The Raiders at one point had Fifita tour the club's headquarters prior to him signing his first contract extension and were well known to have tabled a deal for the forward during the 2023 season following Holbrook's sacking.

The Raiders also recently through recruitment manager Joel Carbone said second-rowers were likely to be the club's urgent priority when it came to recruitment for 2025.

Elliott Whitehead will retire at the end of the season, opening up a slot that has been locked down for many years in the nation's capital.

The Raiders take on the Titans in Round 6, while the Raiders kick their season off against the Knights away from home, and the Titans host the Dragons.