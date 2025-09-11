With 23 tries in 22 games, Mark Nawaqanitawase is undoubtedly the form winger in the competition.\r\n\r\nIn turn, questions surrounding his future have intensified over the last few weeks.\r\n\r\nIt is no secret that Nawaqanitawase is considering a return to the Wallabies to play in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.\r\n\r\nRecent reports have suggested, though, that 'Marky Mark' would be open to staying with the Sydney Roosters past 2027, but could ask for $700,000 a season, making him the highest-paid winger in the game.\r\n\r\nDespite the rumours, Nawaqanitawase has remained relatively tight-lipped about his future.\r\n\r\nHowever, the 2025 NRL top try scorer may have just dropped a subtle hint regarding his future during an appearance on Wide World of Sports.\r\n\r\n"I've got another year here, I'm just looking forward to this finals series and enjoying the moment where I am now because these things don't last forever, and I'm enjoying my time here a lot," he said on Nine's Freddy and the Eighth.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_224666" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 01: Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Roosters makes a break during the round 13 NRL match between Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders at Allianz Stadium, on June 01, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe opportunity to play in a World Cup on home soil is a significant carrot for another code switch.\r\n\r\nWith the chance to represent the Wallabies on the biggest possible stage and considering his "things don't last forever" mentality, many are tipping the high-flying winger to switch codes once again,\r\n\r\nRugby Australia can formally approach Nawaqanitawase on November 1, but the Roosters will certainly be trying to secure his services before he hits the open market.