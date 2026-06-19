Sport is at its most moving, human best when its combatants perform in spite of their significant personal challenges. The Origin arena has seen many such cases.

Less than a year removed from their inspiration skipper, Cameron Munster, helming his state to victory in a deciding Game 3 after the death of his father, the Maroons again had to rally around one of their own, after Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's father, Fereti, lost his battle with cancer on Friday.

Close friend Harry Grant could not have been prouder to stand beside Tino inside a packed MCG, with the influential big man still wracked with grief and in the throes of such familial turmoil.

"I think it's inspiring and it shows how much this team, these people and the state of Queensland means to Tino," Grant said.

"I think it's such a brave effort for him and I really appreciate him for doing that.

"I know that there's a whole lot of Fereti in Tino, and we're pretty lucky to have that. I'm lucky to have him as one of my close mates and teammates, and we're all thinking of the family."

The Maroons, on the back of a scoring avalanche in the second half, squared this year's series, with Grant eager to soak in the glow of a job well done.

"It's obviously enjoyable and you've got to appreciate it for what it is, and you've got to enjoy those moments. Tomorrow's back to clubland, back to the drawing board and then fingers crossed, I get another opportunity in Game 3."

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Grant would go on to echo the sentiments laid bare by his state and club skipper, Cameron Munster, and state coach and one-time club teammate, Billy Slater, in expressing pride in the role played in the game's growth in the Victorian frontier.

"That's something that both Cam and I are really proud of - the growth of the game and the development of the game down here in Victoria," Slater said, post-match, referencing himself and Munster.

"There's no prouder Queenslanders than us two [sic]. He's from Rockhampton, I'm from Innisfail in far north Queensland - we are Queensland through and through, but we spent out whole careers in Victoria."

Slater offered that Munster and Grant spontaneously suggested to their Maroons teammates, following a training session on Saturday, that they head to a local junior match to show face. That they did, heading to Altona, in Melbourne's outer west, to the warmest of receptions.

Grant offered that the work done by the Storm and its players in spreading the love for the game among their city's constituents is something he hopes will continue.

"Certainly, I feel like I've really felt that over the last couple of years as well - the amount of support and appreciation for the game down here," he said.

"I'm not sure if that's because I'm getting a bit older and am now a more experienced player, but yeah, certainly in the amount of people that come up in the community and stuff like that, It's really enjoyable and fingers crossed we can keep inspiring rugby league in Melbourne."