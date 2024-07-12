The Wests Tigers will be sweating on the availability of skipper Apisai Korisau after the hooker exited the field on Friday night against the Cronulla Sharks.

Hobbling off the field with 13 minutes to go in the match, Koroisau sustained a calf injury and could be seen with his right calf heavily strapped and iced for the remainder of the match on the sidelines.

“Well there's a concern right here. This is big news," Corey Parker said on Fox League commentary.

Koroisau remained tight-lipped about the severity of the injury after the match but is likely to undergo scans in the coming days to determine how many weeks he could possibly miss.

According to NRL Physio, a minor calf strain would see him spend one to three weeks on the sidelines, but this could be increased if it is a moderate strain.

Teammate Alex Seyfarth will also be unavailable for next week's match against the Rabbitohs due to the mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols.

Tallyn Da Silva looms as Koroisau's likely replacement, while Latu Fainu and Jayden Sullivan could also possibly join the team after recovering from their respective injuries.

All three will play in the NSW Cup for the Western Suburbs Magpies on Sunday against the Sydney Roosters at Lidcombe Oval.

Other members of the NRL roster playing on Sunday include Brent Naden, Solomon Alaimalo, Starford To'a, Josh Feledy, Solomone Saukuru, Kit Laulilii, Declan Casey, Justin Matamua and Jordan Miller.