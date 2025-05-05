This week's NRL Team of the Week showcased a mix of explosive attacking performances and relentless defensive efforts across the park.
James Tedesco led from the back with a mammoth all-round display, racking up 270 metres (146 post-contact), ten tackle breaks, and two try assists — stamping his class with both his ball-running and creativity.
On the edges, Bulldogs winger Jacob Kiraz was electric, crossing for a hat-trick, while powering through 198 metres and busting eight tackles.
Valentine Holmes, now in Dragons colours, also delivered a standout shift in the centres, charging for 262 metres (110 post-contact) and chalking up nine tackle breaks to go with a try.
In the halves, Fletcher Sharpe from the Knights turned heads with a try-scoring treble alongside a rock-solid 33 tackles — an impressive balance for a five-eighth.
His partner in the halves, Luke Metcalf, was sharp for the Warriors, scoring twice and contributing two line-break assists in a well-rounded 150-metre performance.
Up front, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan were typically tireless, each taking 19 hit-ups and combining for a staggering 86 tackles. Carrigan's 48 tackles and Haas's seven tackle busts underlined their dominance in the middle.
Among the backrowers, Beau Fermor impressed with two tries, four tackle breaks, and 33 tackles, while Cameron McInnes embodied work rate and punch with 17 hit-ups, 135 metres, and 34 tackles.
Off the bench, Jacob Liddle's impact was immense — grabbing two tries, making 32 tackles, and breaking four tackles in a dynamic cameo.
Across the board, the team blended power, skill and defensive grit, making for one of the most well-rounded Team of the Week line-ups so far this season.
Team of the Week Selections
FB: James Tedesco (Roosters) - 18 Hit ups, 270 Metres Gained, 146 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 10 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 1 Forced Drop Out, 2 Tackles
CE: Robert Toia (Roosters) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 177 Metres Gained, 73 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 18 Tackles
WI: Jacob Kiraz (Bulldogs) - 3 Tries, 17 Hit ups, 198 Metres Gained, 54 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 8 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 1 Tackle
Defensive Player of the Week: Mitchell Barnett (Warriors) - 43 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackles, 2 Ineffective Tackles at 93.5% Tackle Efficiency
Young Gun: Robert Toia (Roosters) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 177 Metres Gained, 73 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 18 Tackles
Multiple Team of the Week selections
6 - Payne Haas
4 - Ethan Bullemor, Lindsay Smith, James Tedesco
3 - Haumole Olakau'atu, Isaah Yeo, Hudson Young, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Terrell May, Fletcher Sharpe, Connor Watson
2 - Addin Fonua-Blake, Christian Tuipulotu, Kayal Iro, Jaxon Purdue, Joseph Tapine, Jacob Preston, Sitili Tupouniua, Patrick Carrigan, Valentine Holmes, Cameron McInnes, Adam Reynolds, Wayde Egan, Jackson Ford, Luke Metcalf, Tom Hazelton, Beau Fermor
Round 9 Season Highs
Metres Gained: 295 - Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)
Post Contact Metres: 146 - James Tedesco (Roosters)
Penalties Conceeded: 4 - Trent Loiero (Storm)
Sin Bin: 1 - Josh Papali'i (Raiders)
Player of the Week: James Tedesco (Roosters) - 18 Hit ups, 270 Metres Gained, 146 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 10 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 1 Forced Drop Out, 2 Tackles