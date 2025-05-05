This week's NRL Team of the Week showcased a mix of explosive attacking performances and relentless defensive efforts across the park.

James Tedesco led from the back with a mammoth all-round display, racking up 270 metres (146 post-contact), ten tackle breaks, and two try assists — stamping his class with both his ball-running and creativity.

On the edges, Bulldogs winger Jacob Kiraz was electric, crossing for a hat-trick, while powering through 198 metres and busting eight tackles.

Valentine Holmes, now in Dragons colours, also delivered a standout shift in the centres, charging for 262 metres (110 post-contact) and chalking up nine tackle breaks to go with a try.

In the halves, Fletcher Sharpe from the Knights turned heads with a try-scoring treble alongside a rock-solid 33 tackles — an impressive balance for a five-eighth.

His partner in the halves, Luke Metcalf, was sharp for the Warriors, scoring twice and contributing two line-break assists in a well-rounded 150-metre performance.

Up front, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan were typically tireless, each taking 19 hit-ups and combining for a staggering 86 tackles. Carrigan's 48 tackles and Haas's seven tackle busts underlined their dominance in the middle.

Among the backrowers, Beau Fermor impressed with two tries, four tackle breaks, and 33 tackles, while Cameron McInnes embodied work rate and punch with 17 hit-ups, 135 metres, and 34 tackles.

Off the bench, Jacob Liddle's impact was immense — grabbing two tries, making 32 tackles, and breaking four tackles in a dynamic cameo.

Across the board, the team blended power, skill and defensive grit, making for one of the most well-rounded Team of the Week line-ups so far this season.

NRL Rd 27 – Dragons v Raiders
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Jacob Liddle of the Dragons heads over for a try during the round 27 NRL match between St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, on September 07, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Team of the Week Selections

FB: James Tedesco (Roosters) - 18 Hit ups, 270 Metres Gained, 146 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 10 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 1 Forced Drop Out, 2 Tackles

CE: Robert Toia (Roosters) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 177 Metres Gained, 73 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 18 Tackles

WI: Jacob Kiraz (Bulldogs) - 3 Tries, 17 Hit ups, 198 Metres Gained, 54 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 8 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 1 Tackle

NRL Round 2, 2025: Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 14: Robert Toia taking a hit-up during the round two NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at CommBank Stadium, on March 14, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joshua Davis/Zero Digital Sports)
CE: Valentine Holmes (Dragons) - 1 Try, 20 Hit ups, 262 Metres Gained, 110 Post Contact Metres, 9 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 10 Tackles
WI: Thomas Jenkins (Panthers) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 201 Metres Gained, 40 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 13 Tackles
FE: Fletcher Sharpe (Knights) - 3 Tries, 8 Hit ups, 93 Metres Gained, 13 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 33 Tackles
HB: Luke Metcalf (Warriors) - 2 Tries, 11 Hit ups, 150 Metres Gained, 25 Post Contact Metres, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 17 Tackles, 1 Try Saved
PR: Payne Haas (Broncos) - 19 Hit ups, 188 Metres Gained, 83 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 7 Tackle Breaks, 38 Tackles
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 21: Payne Haas of the Broncos celebrates after scoring a try during the round three NRL match between Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium, on March 21, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
HK: Connor Watson (Roosters) - 1 Try, 8 Hit ups, 90 Metres Gained, 30 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 23 Tackles
PR: Patrick Carrigan (Broncos) - 19 Hit ups, 175 Metres Gained, 53 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 48 Tackles
SR: Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs) - 17 Hit ups, 138 Metres Gained, 67 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 36 Tackles
SR: Beau Fermor (Titans) - 2 Tries, 13 Hit ups, 115 Metres Gained, 47 Post Contact Metres, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 33 Tackles
LK: Cameron McInnes (Sharks) - 1 Try, 17 Hit ups, 135 Metres Gained, 59 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 34 Tackles
The top ten locks from the 2024 NRL season
Cameron McInnes. (Photo: Joshua Davis)
INT: Jacob Liddle (Dragons) - 2 Tries, 5 Hit ups, 49 Metres Gained, 4 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 32 Tackles
INT: Luron Patea (Panthers) - 1 Try, 9 Hit ups, 96 Metres Gained, 32 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 22 Tackles
INT: Liam Henry (Panthers) - 12 Hit ups, 99 Metres Gained, 31 Post Contact Metres, 40 Tackles
INT: Zach Dockar-Clay (Roosters) - 7 Hit ups, 50 Metres Gained, 9 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 1 Tackle Break, 3 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 36 Tackles

Defensive Player of the Week: Mitchell Barnett (Warriors) - 43 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackles, 2 Ineffective Tackles at 93.5% Tackle Efficiency

Young Gun: Robert Toia (Roosters) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 177 Metres Gained, 73 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 18 Tackles

Multiple Team of the Week selections

6 - Payne Haas

4 - Ethan Bullemor, Lindsay Smith, James Tedesco

3 - Haumole Olakau'atu, Isaah Yeo, Hudson Young, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Terrell May, Fletcher Sharpe, Connor Watson

2 - Addin Fonua-Blake, Christian Tuipulotu, Kayal Iro, Jaxon Purdue, Joseph Tapine, Jacob Preston, Sitili Tupouniua, Patrick Carrigan, Valentine Holmes, Cameron McInnes, Adam Reynolds, Wayde Egan, Jackson Ford, Luke Metcalf, Tom Hazelton, Beau Fermor

NRL Rd 2 – Eels v Wests Tigers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Jahream Bula of the Wests Tigers offloads the ball during the round two NRL match between Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers at CommBank Stadium, on March 16, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Round 9 Season Highs

Metres Gained: 295 - Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

Post Contact Metres: 146 - James Tedesco (Roosters)

Penalties Conceeded: 4 - Trent Loiero (Storm)

Sin Bin: 1 - Josh Papali'i (Raiders)

Player of the Week: James Tedesco (Roosters) - 18 Hit ups, 270 Metres Gained, 146 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 10 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 1 Forced Drop Out, 2 Tackles