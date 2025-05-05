This week's NRL Team of the Week showcased a mix of explosive attacking performances and relentless defensive efforts across the park.

James Tedesco led from the back with a mammoth all-round display, racking up 270 metres (146 post-contact), ten tackle breaks, and two try assists — stamping his class with both his ball-running and creativity.

On the edges, Bulldogs winger Jacob Kiraz was electric, crossing for a hat-trick, while powering through 198 metres and busting eight tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine Holmes, now in Dragons colours, also delivered a standout shift in the centres, charging for 262 metres (110 post-contact) and chalking up nine tackle breaks to go with a try.

In the halves, Fletcher Sharpe from the Knights turned heads with a try-scoring treble alongside a rock-solid 33 tackles — an impressive balance for a five-eighth.

His partner in the halves, Luke Metcalf, was sharp for the Warriors, scoring twice and contributing two line-break assists in a well-rounded 150-metre performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Up front, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan were typically tireless, each taking 19 hit-ups and combining for a staggering 86 tackles. Carrigan's 48 tackles and Haas's seven tackle busts underlined their dominance in the middle.

Among the backrowers, Beau Fermor impressed with two tries, four tackle breaks, and 33 tackles, while Cameron McInnes embodied work rate and punch with 17 hit-ups, 135 metres, and 34 tackles.

Off the bench, Jacob Liddle's impact was immense — grabbing two tries, making 32 tackles, and breaking four tackles in a dynamic cameo.

Across the board, the team blended power, skill and defensive grit, making for one of the most well-rounded Team of the Week line-ups so far this season.

Team of the Week Selections

FB: James Tedesco (Roosters) - 18 Hit ups, 270 Metres Gained, 146 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 10 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 1 Forced Drop Out, 2 Tackles

CE: Robert Toia (Roosters) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 177 Metres Gained, 73 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 18 Tackles

WI: Jacob Kiraz (Bulldogs) - 3 Tries, 17 Hit ups, 198 Metres Gained, 54 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 8 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 1 Tackle

CE: Valentine Holmes (Dragons) - 1 Try, 20 Hit ups, 262 Metres Gained, 110 Post Contact Metres, 9 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 10 Tackles

WI: Thomas Jenkins (Panthers) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 201 Metres Gained, 40 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 13 Tackles

FE: Fletcher Sharpe (Knights) - 3 Tries, 8 Hit ups, 93 Metres Gained, 13 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 33 Tackles

HB: Luke Metcalf (Warriors) - 2 Tries, 11 Hit ups, 150 Metres Gained, 25 Post Contact Metres, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 17 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

PR: Payne Haas (Broncos) - 19 Hit ups, 188 Metres Gained, 83 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 7 Tackle Breaks, 38 Tackles

HK: Connor Watson (Roosters) - 1 Try, 8 Hit ups, 90 Metres Gained, 30 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 23 Tackles

PR: Patrick Carrigan (Broncos) - 19 Hit ups, 175 Metres Gained, 53 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 48 Tackles

SR: Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs) - 17 Hit ups, 138 Metres Gained, 67 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 36 Tackles

SR: Beau Fermor (Titans) - 2 Tries, 13 Hit ups, 115 Metres Gained, 47 Post Contact Metres, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 33 Tackles

LK: Cameron McInnes (Sharks) - 1 Try, 17 Hit ups, 135 Metres Gained, 59 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 34 Tackles

INT: Jacob Liddle (Dragons) - 2 Tries, 5 Hit ups, 49 Metres Gained, 4 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 32 Tackles

INT: Luron Patea (Panthers) - 1 Try, 9 Hit ups, 96 Metres Gained, 32 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 22 Tackles

INT: Liam Henry (Panthers) - 12 Hit ups, 99 Metres Gained, 31 Post Contact Metres, 40 Tackles