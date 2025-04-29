It has been another huge week of NRL, and while controversy dominated the storylines, there were plenty of exceptional performances.

James Tedesco set the tone at fullback with a huge 229 metres, 2 tries, and 6 tackle breaks in a dominant all-round display. On the wings, Robert Derby crossed for a hat-trick while running for 218 metres, and Ronaldo Mulitalo smashed through 197 metres with 9 tackle breaks in a powerful performance for the Sharks.

In the centres, Jack Wighton was at his damaging best with 2 tries and 5 tackle breaks for South Sydney, while Izack Tago combined 142 metres and strong defensive work to star for Penrith.

In the halves, Tom Dearden was everywhere for the Cowboys, setting up 5 tries and running for 141 metres, while Adam Reynolds guided the Broncos around the park with 3 try assists, a line break, and a trademark forty-twenty to turn the momentum in his side's favour.

Up front, Payne Haas was enormous with 228 metres, 5 offloads, and 33 tackles, while Terrell May matched his output with 207 metres and 8 offloads for the Tigers. Wayde Egan controlled the middle superbly for the Warriors, adding a try and 42 tackles in a typically tough performance.

Beau Fermor stood out on the edge for the Titans, racking up 45 tackles along with a try and 2 line breaks. Jeremiah Nanai was unstoppable for the Cowboys, scoring twice and adding 5 tackle breaks, while Erin Clark got through a mountain of work at lock for the Warriors, finishing with 47 tackles and key attacking contributions.

From the bench, Jackson Ford made an impact with 2 tries and 122 metres, while Tom Hazelton, Brodie Jones, and Blake Steep each provided strong defensive efforts and important contributions in attack, rounding out a team packed with high-end performances across the board.

Team of the Week selections

FB: James Tedesco (Roosters) - 2 Tries, 20 Hit ups, 229 Metres Gained, 64 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 4 Tackles

WI: Robert Derby (Cowboys) - 3 Tries, 19 Hit ups, 218 Metres Gained, 87 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 2 Tackles

CE: Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs) - 2 Tries, 18 Hit ups, 147 Metres Gained, 37 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 13 Tackles

CE: Izack Tago (Panthers) - 1 Try, 13 Hit ups, 142 Metres Gained, 69 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 14 Tackles

WI: Ronaldo Mulitalo (Sharks) - 1 Try, 21 Hit ups, 197 Metres Gained, 98 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 9 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Forced Drop Out, 7 Tackles

FE: Tom Dearden (Cowboys) - 17 Hit ups, 141 Metres Gained, 37 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 4 Line Break Assists, 5 Try Assists, 14 Tackles

HB: Adam Reynolds (Broncos) - 1 Try, 6 Hit ups, 14 Metres Gained, 5 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 3 Try Assists, 1 Forty Twenty, 2 Forced Drop Outs, 18 Tackles

PR: Payne Haas (Broncos) - 28 Hit ups, 228 Metres Gained, 87 Post Contact Metres, 5 Offloads, 7 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 33 Tackles

HK: Wayde Egan (Warriors) - 1 Try, 9 Hit ups, 102 Metres Gained, 28 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 42 Tackles

PR: Terrell May (Wests Tigers) - 28 Hit ups, 207 Metres Gained, 68 Post Contact Metres, 8 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 43 Tackles

SR: Beau Fermor (Titans) - 1 Try, 12 Hit ups, 109 Metres Gained, 58 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 45 Tackles, 2 Try Saves

SR: Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 118 Metres Gained, 60 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 25 Tackles

LK: Erin Clark (Warriors) - 16 Hit ups, 139 Metres Gained, 46 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 47 Tackles

INT: Jackson Ford (Warriors) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 122 Metres Gained, 43 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 28 Tackles

INT: Brodie Jones (Knights) - 1 Try, 7 Hit ups, 66 Metres Gained, 32 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 26 Tackles

INT: Tom Hazelton (Sharks) - 14 Hit ups, 116 Metres Gained, 43 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 45 Tackles

INT: Blake Steep (Roosters) - 1 Try, 9 Hit ups, 135 Metres Gained, 25 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 13 Tackles

Defensive Player of the Week:

Young gun: Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 118 Metres Gained, 60 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 25 Tackles

Multiple team of the week selections

5 - Payne Haas

4 - Ethan Bullemor, Lindsay Smith

3 - Haumole Olakau'atu, Isaah Yeo, Hudson Young, James Tedesco, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Terrell May

2 - Addin Fonua-Blake, Christian Tuipulotu, Kayal Iro, Jaxon Purdue, Joseph Tapine, Jacob Preston, Fletcher Sharpe, Connor Watson, Sitili Tupouniua, Adam Reynolds, Wayde Egan, Jackson Ford, Tom Hazelton

Round 8 season highs:

Offloads: 8 - Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

Line Break Assists: 4 - Tom Dearden (Cowboys)

Try Assists: 5 - Tom Dearden (Cowboys)

Ineffective Tackles: 7 - Blayke Brailey (Sharks)

Try Saves: 2 - Beau Fermor (Titans)

Errors: 5 - James Schiller (Knights)

Sin Bin: 1 - Briton Nikora (Sharks)

On Report: 2 - Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sea Eagles)

Player of the Week: Robert Derby (Cowboys) - 3 Tries, 19 Hit ups, 218 Metres Gained, 87 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 2 Tackles