Round 5 featured explosive performances across the park to qualify for the team of the week.

Grant Anderson led the round with 3 tries and 188 metres, while Clint Gutherson racked up 2 tries, 6 tackle breaks, and 4 line breaks. In the centres, Tolutau Koula busted 8 tackles and crossed twice.

Playmakers Jahrome Hughes (3 try assists, 3 line break assists) and Dylan Brown (137 metres, 25 tackles) controlled their games expertly.

Up front, Tapine, Saifiti, and Yeo all topped 130+ metres and 40+ tackles, showing elite two-way efforts. Reed Mahoney added 2 try assists and led with 43 tackles.

Off the bench, Xavier Willison delivered 2 tries and 6 tackle busts in a powerful impact role.

Team of the Week Selections

FB: Clint Gutherson (Dragons) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 134 Metres Gained, 62 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 8 Tackles

WI: Grant Anderson (Storm) - 3 Tries, 18 Hit ups, 188 Metres Gained, 51 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 1 Tackle

CE: Tolutau Koula (Sea Eagles) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 135 Metres Gained, 58 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 8 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 12 Tackles

CE: Jaxon Purdue (Cowboys) - 1 Try, 14 Hit ups, 135 Metres Gained, 66 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 10 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

WI: Murray Taulagi (Cowboys) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit ups, 144 Metres Gained, 38 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 8 Tackles

FE: Dylan Brown (Eels) - 13 Hit ups, 137 Metres Gained, 38 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 25 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

HB: Jahrome Hughes (Storm) - 12 Hit ups, 115 Metres Gained, 42 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 3 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 16 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

PR: Daniel Saifiti (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 16 Hit ups, 140 Metres Gained, 50 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 32 Tackles

HK: Reed Mahoney (Bulldogs) - 5 Hit ups, 30 Metres Gained, 8 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 1 Forced Drop Out, 43 Tackles

PR: Joseph Tapine (Raiders) - 18 Hit ups, 139 Metres Gained, 58 Post Contact Metres, 6 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 40 Tackles

SR: Siua Wong (Roosters) - 10 Hit ups, 127 Metres Gained, 48 Post Contact Metres, 5 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 43 Tackles

SR: Eliesa Katoa (Storm) - 12 Hit ups, 129 Metres Gained, 71 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 24 Tackles

LK: Isaah Yeo (Panthers) - 20 Hit ups, 125 Metres Gained, 29 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 48 Tackles

INT: Xavier Willison (Broncos) - 2 Tries, 11 Hit ups, 88 Metres Gained, 34 Post Contact Metres, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 18 Tackles

INT: Kurt Mann (Bulldogs) - 1 Try, 9 Hit ups, 102 Metres Gained, 46 Post Contact Metres, 7 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 22 Tackles

INT: Lindsay Smith (Panthers) - 16 Hit ups, 121 Metres Gained, 33 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 35 Tackles

INT: Jack Todd (Bulldogs) - 1 Try, 8 Hit ups, 75 Metres Gained, 29 Post Contact Metres, 1 Line Break, 20 Tackles

Defensive Player of the Week: Nat Butcher (Roosters) - 43 Tackles, 0 Missed Tackles, 0 Ineffective Tackles at 100.0% Tackle Efficiency

Young Gun: Isaiah Iongi (Eels) - 1 Try, 21 Hit ups, 211 Metres Gained, 50 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 7 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 3 Tackles

Multiple Team of the Week selections

3 - Haumole Olakau'atu, Ethan Bullemor, Payne Haas

2 - Christian Tuipulotu, Addin Fonua-Blake, Isaah Yeo, James Tedesco, Kayal Iro, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Terrell May, Lindsay Smith

Round 5 season highs

Goals: 8 - Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins)

Field Goals: 1 - Adam Reynolds (Broncos)

Line Break Assists: 4 - Luke Brooks (Sea Eagles)

Try Assists: 3 - Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

Ineffective Tackles: 7 - Briton Nikora (Sharks)

Sin Bin:: 1 - Starford To'a (Wests Tigers)

Player of the Week: Clint Gutherson (Dragons) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 134 Metres Gained, 62 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 8 Tackles

**The Team of the Week is selected using an algorithm that ranks players based on their stats, with the highest-rated player chosen for each position they played in that round.

Interchange players are picked from those who started on the bench, highlighting the best performers in that role.