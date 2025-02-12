An unprecedented push for a fifth premiership at the Penrith Panthers, another Las Vegas party, and a wide-open race for the top eight promise to headline the 2025 season, and to make sure you're ready for it all, the Zero Tackle Season Guide has returned for a fourth edition.

And, once again, it's totally free!

FREE DOWNLOAD: ZERO TACKLE 2025 NRL SEASON GUIDE

Our 2025 NRL Season Guide features over 120 pages of content ahead of the 2025 season, with every single player profiled by our editorial team.

That's right! Every single player - top 30 or development - is profiled, so you know who is who and what is what when Round 1 rolls around.

You'll also be able to find full 2025 team previews and expectations, recruitment and retention reports, full fixtures, games you simply cannot miss, key 2024 statistics, team lists and best 17s for the year ahead, to ensure you're across every detail before the campaign kicks off in Las Vegas on March 2 (AEDT).

Further, you'll find rookies to watch, players off-contract at the end of the year, and every player likely to reach a game or try milestone during 2025 throughout the guide.

Coaching and competition changes, our 2024 Zero Tackle MVP, stats and club records are also included in what is a comprehensive look at the state of play for every club - from the premiership Panthers down to the Wests Tigers - ahead of 2025.

And even better than all that? You won't have to mindlessly scroll for what you're looking for. Simply head to the table of contents and click on what you're after. The document will take you straight there.

You won't find a more comprehensive look at the season ahead than the 2025 Zero Tackle NRL Season Guide.

Get the 2025 NRL Season Guide HERE.