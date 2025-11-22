How often do we hear it? Halves can't play behind beaten forward packs!

NRL middles are perhaps the most under appreciated sportspeople on the planet.

They do all the hard work. They take that first hit up in the big games. They get smashed. They make a mountain of tackles.

Today we are here to talk about the best of the big men.

If you're looking for Pat Carrigan, he will be in the locks. Played 13 games at lock, 12 at prop. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui lock

Mitch Barnett, unfortunately, won't feature due to only playing 11 games, but he was well on track to place very highly.

As always, this list is purely based on 2025 performance rather than being a flat Top Ten list.

With that said, below are the Top Ten props from the 2025 season:

Honourable Mentions: James Fisher-Harris and Fonua Pole