2023 was a year of big changes right across the NRL.
From a new team, to the improvement of the Warriors and Knights, to other teams like the Rabbitohs, Eels and Cowboys being on a slippery slope to the bottom, there was plenty to keep track of week to week.
A season like that is always going to bring contrasting ideals for a number of players, and there were some who made major leaps forward on their careers.
For some, it has already new contracts signed, while for others, potential has been fulfilled. For one, you could argue it was a career-saving season.
Here are the ten most improved players from the 2023 NRL season.
10. Bryce Cartwright (Parramatta Eels)
All in all, it was an exceptionally disappointing season for the Parramatta Eels, who went from 2022 grand finalists to missing the top eight this time around.
But if there was a bright spot, then it was Bryce Cartwright.
Seemingly on the ropes as far as landing another NRL contract went at the start of the campaign, he is now signed with the blue and gold until at least the end of 2025.
Parramatta needed someone to step up and replace Isaiah Papali'i who went to the Tigers, and Cartwright did just that, playing all 24 games and starting all of them after Round 12.
He crossed for seven tries, added 52 offloads and ran for 111 metres per game. A genuinely good season for Cartwright so once was rated as one of the best youngsters in the game.