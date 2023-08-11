The best young rugby league players in the New South Wales Combined High School region have faced off against each other in three days of trials.

To find the best players in the region, several players underwent three days of trials as they looked to earn a spot in the squad that will compete in the ASSRL Championships, which will occur later in the year at the end of September (23 September - 29 September).

Coached by Adam Blake, the squad selected includes a plethora of future NRL players who have impressed with their athleticism, physicality, speed, quickness and football IQ.

"It's a good mix,'' Blake told News Corp.

“We have a bit of size, speed and some kids who play in multiple positions which is what we wanted.

“There is also probably the largest contingent from western which is great as well.''

NSW CHS 15s Boys Rugby League Squad

Billy Toms (Warners Bay High School)

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Braith Sloan (Condobolin High School)

Callum Elsley (Kurri Kurri High School)

Chip Valentish (Newcastle High School)

CJ Udeh (Westfields Sports)

Hayden Bell (Westfields Sports)

Jamie Curren (Endeavour Sports)

Jhovan Lele (Westfields Sports)

Kemp Riches (Cowra High School)

Khaled Kairouz (Westfields Sports)

Lachlan Metcalfe (The Hills Sports High School)

Liam Challenor (Endeavour Sports)

Logan Longbottom (Endeavour Sports)

Mason Andrews (Kiama High School)

Mikal Papalii-Talanai (Sir Josephs Banks)

Noah McNamara (Rutherford High School)

Ravai Tuleva (Orange High School)

Siotame Havea (Westfields Sports)- Player of the Tournament

Talmage Brown (Westfield Sports)

Triston Ross (Condobolin High School)

Coach/Staff: Adam Blake (Albion Park High School), Glenn Mallon (Erina High School), Brett Kelly (Illawarra Sports HS)

The Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League National Championships will occur from Saturday, 23 September til Friday, 29 September, at Port Macquarie.