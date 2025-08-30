Every NRL season, clubs make numerous signings and in every single season, the fans of those same clubs are filled with hope and excitement, convinced their team has made the moves that will rocket launch them into contending for a premiership.
Sometimes they have, but a lot of the time, they haven't.
Whether it be due to injuries, poor form or falling out with the coach, the aforementioned hope and excitement quickly fizzles out, slowly transitioning fans into a waiting period for the following year's signings to be announced, so they can just repeat the same cycle.
Now this is certainly a topic up for debate, how much of a let-down one signing has been compared to another will differ based on who you're talking to.
If you're talking to me, though, these are the six most disappointing signings of the 2025 NRL season.
1. Lachlan Ilias
It's hard not to feel bad for Lachlan Ilias, he has had maybe the worst 24 months an NRL player can have.
He was dropped by the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 3 last year, only to fracture his tibia two rounds later in the NSW Cup.
He came to the St George Illawarra Dragons this year and was expected to fill the shoes of Ben Hunt, who had left following his best season in a Dragons jersey.
He was then dropped to the NSW Cup again after the Dragons were humbled by the Roosters on ANZAC Day.
Since then, he hasn't been recalled to the NRL side, despite shining in the NSW Cup and according to Danny Weidler, the Saints are now reportedly trying to move him on.
It doesn't get much more demoralising than that.
The argument could be made that Ilias would not be on this list if Shane Flanagan had backed him over his son, but he didn't, which, unfortunately for Ilias, keeps him on this list.
While he certainly has been hard done by, the halfback has ultimately still been a disappointing signing for the Dragons.
Royce Hunt – to Wests from Cronulla – has been a disappointment.
By no means on the scale of the others listed, but a disappointment nevertheless.
I expected him to be a starting prop, but he’s almost always started on the bench. His offload has disappeared; his tackle breaks and tackle numbers are down, as are his post-contact metres.