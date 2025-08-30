Every NRL season, clubs make numerous signings and in every single season, the fans of those same clubs are filled with hope and excitement, convinced their team has made the moves that will rocket launch them into contending for a premiership.

Sometimes they have, but a lot of the time, they haven't.

Whether it be due to injuries, poor form or falling out with the coach, the aforementioned hope and excitement quickly fizzles out, slowly transitioning fans into a waiting period for the following year's signings to be announced, so they can just repeat the same cycle.

Now this is certainly a topic up for debate, how much of a let-down one signing has been compared to another will differ based on who you're talking to.

If you're talking to me, though, these are the six most disappointing signings of the 2025 NRL season.