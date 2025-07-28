Oh rugby league, you beautiful, chaotic, bundle of beautiful chaos.

Round 21 produced everything I both love and loathe about the greatest game of all.

We had all-time finishes, highlight reel tries, and massive crowds. We also had faith-destroying referee errors and quite possibly the worst game of the season.

Let's get right into it ...

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 21's round of NRL action:

1. The NRL needs to stop burying its head in the sand and admit to the officiating crisis we have seemingly been in for a decade. Last year, and I'll continue to bang on about this, we were promised a full review that would have covered the current ranks. This either didn't happen, was done lazily, or incorrectly concluded that everything is okay. It isn't. No one has the guts to come out and say it.

2. Please keep the comments respectful in reply, but Belinda Sharpe needs to be removed from the NRL rotation immediately. Liam Kennedy and Chris Butler should join her. I don't like singling out people but we all rush to bag players for bad efforts, what about these three repeat offenders? You can't keep allowing officials to make school-kid errors and be rewarded for them. That's not how any workplace should work.

3. Todd Smith, a referee I once called the best in the game, made one of the most ridiculous errors you'll ever see this past Friday night. He originally awarded a penalty for offside, but then changed it to a six again. Ok, technically, he corrected the decision. The issue? The Parramatta Eels were able to reset their line for the restart. The penalty should have remained. What was done was done. We see penalties given when play breaks down. Just rule it broke down. Infuriating!

4. Last night in the NRLW game between the Sharks and Tigers, a Tigers player caught the ball in the in-goal, meaning a seven-tackle set was awarded. I've watched it three times and had it confirmed by two others, but there was no whistle blown to signal the restart. A Sharks player, playing to the whistle, attempted a tackle. She was sin-binned for this. Perhaps it was an issue with the audio on the coverage, but if there was no whistle blown, then "play to the whistle" is officially dead.

5. The Raiders massive win over the Knights papered over two more comical decisions. I can absolutely understand heat of the moment decisions made by those on ground. I have no sympathy for those sitting in a multi-million-dollar Bunker watching slow-motion, high-def replays. You'd almost be better tossing a coin at this stage.

6. I know I'm going to eat these words but right now only two names on the officiating run sheet don't make my heart sink each week. Wyatt Raymond and Adam Gee. Sorry, Gents, I've just confined you to a week or two of horror show errors. Right now, I believe they're the best in the game. Trying to find some positivity.

7. Some people are saying that the injury to Jahrome Hughes has blown the title race wide open. I'd argue it has been open for many months, thanks to the incredible form of both the Raiders and Bulldogs. The sidelining of the Dally M medalist absolutely has a huge effect, though.

8. The Warriors are well and truly looking over their shoulder now as the Panthers, Broncos and Sharks come knocking. It was always going to be difficult to hold onto a top-four spot after losing their halfback for the season. That said, no one saw a loss to the lowly Titans as any kind of possibility.

9. Is it just me, as a Sharks fan, or was the Rabbitohs vs Sharks game on Saturday night one of the most punishing NRL games to endure of all time? Maybe it was the fact that the Sharks had a million tackles on the Bunnies' line and couldn't score. Or the constant errors from officials. Or the fact that the Gosford stadium is poorly lit. Or the fact that Cronulla fell to Souths' level. The only positive was the ridiculous effort by the Bunnies youngsters. The game, though? Garbage.

10. Last week I mentioned how excited I was about the halves stocks for NSW. Strange and Katoa are Generation Next, but right now Mitch Moses and Matt Burton would run out for the Blues. Laurie Daley, again, someone I am vocally not a fan of, can save his Origin coaching career by overlooking Nathan Cleary for game one next year in favour of a different option. Or it could backfire terribly. Stay tuned.

11. At the other end of the table, the race to avoid the wooden spoon is red hot! The Titans win over the weekend has re-ignited their hopes of avoiding a 17th place finish. The Bunnies' injury woes have seen them slip to last. The Knights last second loss to the Warriors may come back to haunt them. The Tigers horror points differential has their fans a little worried.

12. Dane Gagai's contract standoff with the Knights is a real opportunity for a title contender to plug him in for a season and try and pinch hit a title. I haven't given much thought to where that may be, but can you imagine how much a boost he'd be for the likes of the Warriors? Or a one year deal at Penrith?

13. People have long joked about how little emotion Wayne Bennett shows during press conferences. It has gone from a joke to downright rude recently though. The Bunnies should find some loophole and put an assistant coach up if he isn't going to treat them with any respect.

14. Jarome Luai gets a pass online for his performances due to "being surrounded by bad players". A million-dollar half should, massively, improve those around him. You can't convince me Tigers fans would be happy with his 0 tries and seven try assist return on their investment.

15. That Broncos/Eels finish was an all timer! It also summed Reece Walsh up to perfection. At times, he is the game winner. Capable of doing things few others can. At other time,s he makes errors that literally cost his team the game. It would harsh to crash down upon him over being offside by 30cm, but that half a metre could be the difference between a top four finish or not.

16. Is Mitch Moses the best halfback in the NRL? I'll leave that for the comments, but I believe he is the most important halfback in the game. Just ask fans of both the Eels and the Blues.

17. Stephen Crichton may prove to be the best signing of the modern era. The difference he has made since arriving at the Bulldogs is beyond belief. On and off the field!

18. Despite claims otherwise, this year's NRLW is a two team competition. The Broncos and Roosters are so far above the rest. It's up to the clubs, not the NRL, to ensure the rosters are equal but the massive advantages the original clubs hold is undeniable.

19. It's time for the NRL to stop pretending that injuries don't come into decisions. If Toby Rudolf gets up and plays the ball on Saturday night, there is no sin bin or suspension. I am very sympathetic to protecting players, but it was an old-fashioned head clash. I blew up when Dale Finucane was suspended for similar and I'm here today to blow up again.

20. Origin eligibility is always going to be a touchy subject. That said, if we throw open the gates for England and New Zealand reps, we may as well just rename it the All Stars game and make it Oz Tag. Of course this comment is in jest but there needs to be rules around eligibility or it becomes meaningless. Hint: it's state of ORIGIN.