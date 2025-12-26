Over the next few weeks, Zero Tackle will be taking a look at the best rugby league players from every age group as fans across the country eagerly await the NRL's return.

While an Under-18s Australian Schoolboys team is named annually, Zero Tackle will be naming the best players from each age group who are set to be watched closely in the near future or have already proven themselves as stars of the 13-man code.

Headlined by the halves pairing of Ezra Mam and Jonah Pezet, the Under-22s age bracket includes multiple representative stars and others who are just slowly getting their first taste of first-grade.

This includes Parramatta Eels duo Isaiah Iongi and Ryley Smith, Queensland back-rower Jeremiah Nanai, premiership-winning winger Deine Mariner and Sua Fa'alogo who will take over the No.1 jersey as the new fullback of the Melbourne Storm in 2026.

Under-22s Best 17 (born in 2003)

1. Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels)

2. Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos)

3. Ali Leiataua (New Zealand Warriors)

4. Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

5. Sua Fa'alogo (Melbourne Storm)

6. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

7. Jonah Pezet (Parramatta Eels)

8. Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

9. Ryley Smith (Parramatta Eels)

10. Toby Couchman (St George Illawarra Dragons)

11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)

12. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles)

Interchange

14. Jack Cole (Penrith Panthers)

15. Matty Nicholson (Canberra Raiders)

16. Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

17. Oryn Keeley (The Dolphins(

Reserves

18. Tom Duffy (Brisbane Broncos)

19. Sebastian Su'a (The Dolphins)

20. Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)