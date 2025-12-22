Over the next few weeks, Zero Tackle will be taking a look at the best rugby league players from every age group as fans across the country eagerly await the NRL's return.

While an Under-18s Australian Schoolboys team is named annually, Zero Tackle will be naming the best players from each age group who are set to be watched closely in the near future or have already proven themselves as stars of the 13-man code.

Headlined by the former Wests Tigers halves pairing of Lachlan Galvin and Latu Fainu, the Under-22s age bracket includes multiple representative stars and others who are on the cusp of becoming stars in the 13-man code.

This includes the centre duo of Jaxon Purdue and Michael Gabrael, New Zealand Warriors star rookie back-rower Leka Halasima, Sydney Roosters hard-working forward Blake Steep and Jermaine McEwen.

Under-20s Best 17 (born in 2005)

1. Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)

2. Fletcher Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

3. Jaxon Purdue (North Queensland Cowboys)

4. Michael Gabrael (Cronulla Sharks)

5. Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)

6. Lachlan Galvin (Canterbury Bulldogs)

7. Latu Fainu (Wests Tigers)

8. Loko Pasifiki Tonga (St George Illawarra Dragons)

9. Tallyn Da Silva (Parramatta Eels)

10. Sam Tuivaiti (Parramatta Eels)

11. Leka Halasima (New Zealand Warriors)

12. Jermaine McEwen (Newcastle Knights)

13. Blake Steep (Sydney Roosters)

Interchange

14. Matt Arthur (Newcastle Knights)

15. Jason Salalilo (New Zealand Warriors)

16. De La Salle Va'a (Sydney Roosters)

17. Kayliss Fatialofa (New Zealand Warriors)

Reserves

18. Lyhkan King-Togia (St George Illawarra Dragons)

19. Logan Spinks (Canterbury Bulldogs)

20. Heath Mason (Wests Tigers)