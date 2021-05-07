On Thursday night, Craig Bellamy’s Melbourne Storm dismantled Wayne Bennett’s South Sydney 50-0 behind Melbourne cult hero Josh Addo-Carr’s six tries.

Addo-Carr’s performance saw him create history, becoming the first player in 71 years to score six tries in a game. After the demolition of South Sydney, ‘The Fox’ took his 2021 season try-scoring tally up to 11, tying with Roosters veteran Brett Morris.

Individual performances similar to Josh Addo-Carr’s on Thursday night is something the NRL has been spoiled by on a number of occasions in the last 20 years.