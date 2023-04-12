The St George Illawarra Dragons board meeting next Tuesday could decide the fate of current head coach Anthony Griffin as they discuss a short-list of coaches for next season.

Revealed by News Corp, the Dragons board are expected to discuss and be presented with the best coaching options for 2024.

This comes after there was a fortnight of research done by senior management on how to resurrect the club and who the best person to have in charge is.

While Griffin is still the head coach and no dismissal has been finalised it is understood that Jason Ryles, Ben Hornby, Dean Young and Shane Flanagan are just four options that will be discussed at the board meeting.

After the findings are discussed it is reported that the board will then evaluate their hit list of coaches candidates before making a long-term decision of who will be in charge.

Not needing to re-apply for the job, it isn't good news for Griffin as he's considered long-odds to retain his position and coach the Dragons next year.

Jason Ryles is considered the front-runner for the head coaching role, however, News Corp has stated he is yet to register an interest in the job.

While he's the front-runner for the Dragons coaching job, he is also the leading candidate to take over the Melbourne Storm from Craig Bellamy.