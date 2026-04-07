The St George Illawarra Dragons are 0-5 to start the 2026 season and it's their attack which is to blame.

Plus Kieran Foran's coaching debut, and the crew looks at an alarming drop-off from the Raiders, Storm, and Bulldogs, while the Knights and Wests Tigers are absolutely flying!

Episode Rundown:

00:00 Intro

02:26 Bulldogs collapse

08:32 NUMBER UP: Raiders in trouble

14:21 Manly's prayers answered?

18:09 Stormy times for Melbourne?

20:14 Knights & Tigers flying

27:10 Coach's Corner: Dragons' attack

Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Zero Tackle's Spotify, Apple Podcasts and wherever you get your podcasts.