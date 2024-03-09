A Queensland derby will complete Round 1, with the Dolphins looking to kick start their second season when they clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The game is set to be played at Suncorp Stadium, with kick-off at 4:05pm (AEDT) - 3:05pm (local) on Sunday, March 10.

Wayne Bennett's Dolphins were better than anyone might have originally expected in 2023, and while injuries and a lack of depth tested the club during the second half of the season, the Redcliffe-based outfit gave a solid account of themselves despite a less than wonderful final ladder position.

2024, despite getting off on the wrong foot after Thomas Gilbert suffered a season-ending injury, promises better after the signings of Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler from the Brisbane Broncos among others.

While the Dolphins are out to continue their gradual build of improvement, the same can't be said for the Cowboys who endured a disastrous 2023 campaign.

North Queensland, coming off a preliminary final appearance the year before, struggled all over the park last year with Todd Payten's side eventually collapsing to miss the finals altogether.

Better must come in 2024, and games like this, even so early in the season, are as good as must-win for the Townsville-based outfit as they hit the road to start their season.

How to watch The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys

Being a Sunday afternoon game, this is live on both Fox Sports and Channel 9.

Fox Sports, who broadcast through Foxtel, will begin their coverage on Fox League (Channel 502) from 3pm (AEDT). To watch the coverage on the network, you'll need a Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.

Channel 9 meanwhile will broadcast the game on free to air TV from 3:30pm (AEDT).

If you'd prefer to live stream the action, then Fox League's coverage will be available through either the Foxtel App or Kayo Sports, while Channel 9s coverage will be avaialble on 9Now.

Teams

The Dolphins

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Tesi Niu 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Thomas Flegler 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Ray Stone

Interchange: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Max Plath 16. Kenny Bromwich 17. Mark Nicholls 18. Jarrod Wallace 22. Isaiya Katoa

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange: 14. Jake Granville 15. Griffin Neame 16. Sam McIntyre 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 18. Tom Chester 19. Thomas Mikaele

Key information: The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys

Kick-off: Sunday, March 10, 4:05pm (AEDT)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Overall head-to-head record: Played 2, Dolphins 1, Cowboys 1

Record at venue: Played 1, Cowboys 1, Dolphins 1

Last meeting: 2023, Round 26 - Dolphins 10 defeated by Cowboys 34 at Suncorp Stadium

Referee: Chris Butler

The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys betting odds

Despite this game being in Brisbane, and the off-season signings for the Dolphins, it's the Cowboys who come into the clash as favourites. They pay $1.57, while the Dolphins sit at $2.40.

The line is set at 4.5 points, with the Dolphins $1.80 to cover it.

Cowboys' wingers Kyle Feldt and Murray Taulagi come into the game as the split favourites to score first at $8.50. Jamayne Isaako, who is paying $10, is the top tip for the Dolphins when it comes to first try-scorer.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Saturday March 9.

The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys prediction

This certainly is a tricky one to pick. The Dolphins appear to be the side with the most to gain out of last year's bottom nine after their off-season signings.

They need to start the season strongly, particularly playing at home.

The Cowboys though, have an enormous amount to prove this year. The side struggled last year, and at full strength, come into this one as favourites for a reason.

It could go either way though.

Cowboys by 2.