The Dolphins are set to enter their third NRL season, marking a new chapter with Kristian Woolf at the helm after Wayne Bennett's departure to coach the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Bennett, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NRL history, has left a significant legacy, but former Broncos forward and SEN announcer Corey Parker believes Woolf is the right man to take the Dolphins to the next level.

The challenge of succeeding Bennett has proven difficult for past coaches, with figures like Jason Demetriou (South Sydney) and Anthony Seibold (Brisbane) struggling to maintain success after his departure.

However, Parker is confident Woolf is well-positioned to break that trend.

“The curse is Wayne Bennett, and we have seen the influence he has had on teams,” Parker said on SENQ Breakfast.

“Kristian Woolf has had a huge influence on this group and understands them all very well, so his transition from assistant coach to head coach should be a seamless one.

“I've heard that training has ramped up, and there's a bit more clarity about what the team is doing. If the Dolphins are able to stay injury-free, they can certainly challenge some of the top teams.

“Will they play finals this year? I think they can. If they can have a fit team on the field for the majority of this season along with playing a consistent style of football.”

The Dolphins will get their first test of the post-Bennett era when they face the Rabbitohs to open the 2025 NRL season.