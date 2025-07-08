We're gearing up for a Game 3 State of Origin decider tonight, and while New South Wales fans would be happy overall with their team's performance so far, the Queensland Maroons' dominant history may just leave some Blues buffs nervous.

The Blues will take on the Maroons in the first Origin decider in Sydney since 2019, where the home side clinched the series in dramatic fashion, winning 26-20.

While history tells us the away side often struggles in deciding matches, the Blues valiant victory in last year's Game 3 will fill any New South Welshman with confidence as they hope to secure the shield yet again.

The stats tell two different stories heading into Wednesday night's clash. While historically, the home side tends to reign supreme, the Maroons also dominate every decider stat sheet, which makes for a very interesting storyline as both state's look to etch another dramatic chapter into the State of Origin history books.

Here are all the key stats around Game III deciders ahead of Wednesday's duel in Sydney.

Deciders by venue

Suncorp Stadium (QLD): Played 12, Maroons 10, Blues 212 deciders, with the Queensland Maroons winning 10.

Accor Stadium (NSW): Played 6, Blues 2, Maroons 2, Draw 2

Neutral venues: Played 3, Queensland 3, Blues 0

The last five deciders

The Queensland Maroons have won three of the last five deciders against the New South Wales Blues.

The full list

1982: Queensland 10 defeat New South Wales 5 at Sydney Cricket Ground

1983: Queensland 43 defeat New South Wales 22 at Lang Park

1987: Queensland 10 defeat New South Wales 8 at Lang Park

1991: New South Wales 16 defeat Queensland 4 at Lang Park

1994: New South Wales 27 defeat Queensland 12 at Lang Park

1998: Queensland 19 defeat New South Wales 4 at Sydney Football Stadium

1999: Queensland 10 draw with New South Wales 10 at Stadium Australia

2001: Queensland 40 defeat New South Wales 14 at ANZ Stadium (Brisbane)

2002: Queensland 18 draw with New South Wales 18 at Stadium Australia

2004: New South Wales 36 defeat Queensland 14 at Telstra Stadium

2005: New South Wales 32 defeat Queensland 10 at Suncorp Stadium

2006: Queensland 16 defeat New South Wales 14 at Telstra Dome (Melbourne)

2008: Queensland 16 defeat New South Wales 10 at ANZ Stadium

2011: Queensland 34 defeat New South Wales 24 at Suncorp Stadium

2012: Queensland 21 defeat New South Wales 20 at Suncorp Stadium

2013: Queensland 12 defeat New South Wales 10 at ANZ Stadium

2015: Queensland 52 defeat New South Wales 6 at Suncorp Stadium

2017: Queensland 22 defeat New South Wales 6 at Suncorp Stadium

2019: New South Wales 26 defeat Queensland 20 at ANZ Stadium

2020: Queensland 20 defeat New South Wales 14 at Suncorp Stadium

2022: Queensland 22 defeat New South Wales 12 at Suncorp Stadium

2024: New South Wales 14 defeat Queensland 4 at Suncorp Stadium