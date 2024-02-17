The Brisbane Broncos are determined to keep rising star Reece Walsh at the club and have initiated negotiations for a contract extension.

The fullback sensation, who is set to make his first appearance of the season in the NRL Pre-season Challenge trial against the Cowboys, is currently off-contract at the end of 2025. The Broncos are keen to secure him at Red Hill on a long-term deal and have no intention of letting him become a free agent.

Amid rumours that a handful of Sydney clubs are not averse to offering up to $1.3 million per season for Walsh, the Broncos are prepared to table a club-record deal worth $1.1 million, hoping that the speedster can see the potential of a Brisbane premiership on the horizon, according to News Corp.

Embed from Getty Images

Coach Kevin Walters expressed his commitment to keeping Walsh at the club, stating to the publication: "He won't be going anywhere. I've just mortgaged the house to keep him here."

Walters has consistently emphasised the importance of retaining young talents like Walsh, as the Broncos look to build a premiership-winning team.

Star prop Payne Haas, who recently signed a $3.5 million extension, has also urged Walsh to follow his example and prioritise staying with the Broncos over more lucrative offers from rival clubs.

"I want to keep Reece here, but at the end of the day, that's his decision, and I'm not going to tell him what to do. I'm confident he won't leave," he said.

Off the back of an outstanding performance in the 2023 season where the side lost a heartbreaking grand final, Walsh is expected to net a pay rise of around 150%.

Embed from Getty Images

After joining the Broncos from the Warriors on a three-year deal worth $400,000 per season, his success has put him on track to become Brisbane's first $1 million fullback.

Former Broncos skipper Corey Parker believes Walsh deserves to be the highest-paid player at the club due to his on-field brilliance and off-field promotional power.

"I have never seen anyone with his following. He brings eyeballs to the Broncos."

While Walsh's talent and popularity are undeniable, his mental maturity and ability to handle greater expectations will be tested. Last season, he faced controversy when he was found guilty of abusing a referee, leading him to seek professional help to manage his emotions.

Broncos boss Dave Donaghy expressed confidence in Walsh's ability to handle the pressure, saying: "Reece has done a brilliant job on and off the field at our club since he has been back."

As negotiations continue, the Broncos are focused on creating the right environment for Walsh's growth and success. Donaghy reiterated the importance of supporting the young star and helping him achieve consistency in his performances.

He also acknowledged Walsh's popularity and influence on future generations of fullbacks, stating: "I am sure he is inspiring a generation of future young fullbacks coming through."